Plans for the south end of town continue. Jason Forest, Forest Enterprises, LLC., discussed an opportunity with the Lake Mills Town Board Tuesday.
Last month the Lake Mills City Council approved the land purchase of a property located next to The Lake Mills Town Hall on the corner of Sandy Beach Road. Forest is a member of the group purchasing the land.
“My partner Doug Mulay and I will be closing on the land next door in the near future and the city had interest in including many properties in the TID so there are business opportunities to be had.”
Forest said in a letter to the board in the past he had offered some land on Finch Brothers Road to the town for a new town hall and recycling center.
“We wanted to make it open to the board to discuss if the timing was right. Whether that fits the township I don’t know,” he said.
“Do you have a timetable of when you would want an arraignment of when you want to develop this, so we wouldn’t hold you up,” said Dave Schroeder, town supervisor.
The city is in the process of developing a TID for the south end of town to include Topel’s new service center, the Tyranena Point subdivision and more.
He said they are closing on their land next door this fall. Development of the Town’s property could be later in 2021.
“There are two one-acre parcels on the property on Finch Brothers Road,” he said.
They do not have dollar figures in mind for the possible property exchange.
“We can look into that and have something ready,” he said.
“We can sit and get into more detail. Our goal is that it is a win, win. If there is an access land for anything the township would like to do,” said Doug Mulay.
“We are not authorized as a Town Board to make these decisions. There will have to be some notice and we can discuss it,” Hope Oostdik, town chairperson said. “We know we are seriously out of room here. We have confusion with this site being in the city limits. We also have some major storage needs in the town.”
“We’ve been authorized by our electors to see out, but not to purchase,” Schroeder said. “Your spot, Jay offers us some opportunities, it’s centrally located and if we go to a recycling center…it’s a good opportunity. We might not be ready for it, but if opportunity knocks we might have to open the door.”
Forest said the land values would be comparable.
He continued, “The biggest major investment would be the building.”
“I think our goal would be, if we do this, for everything to be on one site, so we wouldn’t be looking at one acre we would be looking at five,” said Jim Heinz, supervisor. “You are looking at a substantial building cost, maybe half a million, at least.”
Oostdik said the board can meet with Forest and Mulay at an upcoming meeting.
“We know these buildings have been blighted for a number of times,” she said. “We have to kick it around and talk about it.”
