Lean & Green Smoothie

 EasyHomeMeals.com

Ingredients • 1-1/2 cups oat milk • 3/4 cup frozen chopped spinach • 1-1/2 cups frozen pineapple chunks • 1 cup frozen mango chunks • 1 medium banana, sliced • 1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt • 2 tablespoons honey Directions • In a blender, combine oat milk, spinach, pineapple, mango, banana, the yogurt, and honey. • Blend until smooth, scraping down sides if necessary. • Pour into 2 glasses and serve immediately.

