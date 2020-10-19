Dear Editor,

During a normal school year, our teachers and school staff work diligently to ensure our children are getting a top-notch education. This year, things are anything but normal, and as always, the LMASD teachers and staff have met the challenge and exceeded expectations. A big, loud thank you to all of our teachers and school staff who are navigating these abnormal times with grace and doing all they can to make this a positive educational experience for our community’s children.

We see you learning new software to teach virtually. We see you doing double duty to teach in-person and virtual students. We see you grading and returning work on weekends. We see you checking in with your virtual kids to make sure they are okay. We see you posting assignments in the middle of the night. We see you keeping your social circles small to try to keep your students safe. We see your dedication. We see your perseverance. We see your compassion.

We see you. We appreciate you. We thank you.

Melissa Roglitz-Walker

Lake Mills

Load comments