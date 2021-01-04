Does it seem like your road or street is always plowed last, and what does it really take to remove snow from our area township roads and city streets?
Now that winter weather has arrived the City of Lake Mills is reminding residents of the process and issues for removing snow from city streets. Both the city and residents have responsibilities for clearing snow and maintaining safe streets through the winter months.
The Lake Mills Department of Public Works uses seven plows to remove snow from more than 30 miles of streets, city parking lots and other city facilities, according to Paul Hermanson, Director of Public Works.
“Crews typically start by plowing major streets and thoroughfares, then move to residential streets,” he said in a press release. “We try to keep streets serving medical facilities open at all times. The first priority routes are maintained until conditions are under control, then crews move to residential streets, alleys and cul-de-sacs. Typically, plowing takes place when approximately two inches of snow accumulates. The decision as to when begin plowing is based on weather reports and the experience of the plow drivers.”
Residents in the Town of Aztalan have had issues with the plowing of their roads during the recent snowfall, taking to Facebook with their concerns.
Town Clerk Megan Dunneisen said in a post on the township’s social media account, the township closely monitors snowfall and whether or not plows will be sent out.
“It has been a town policy for many of years, up to 13 or 14 years, that we don’t go out and plow unless there is 3 inches of snow,” she said. “We aren’t doing anything different than has been done before. Conditions changed today (Jan. 3) with the freezing fog and warranted the town sending the town workers out to salt and sand since the roads were getting slippery.”
The township has 72 miles or roads to plow and recently hired a new driver and two other part-time helpers.
“Things should start to get better now that he has a few snowfalls under his belt and has some help,” she said.
The decision about whether or not to send out plow trucks is a board decision, Dunneisen commented and said conditions are closely monitored.
It’s important for city residents to remember when clearing driveways and sidewalks snow is never to be deposited in the streets. Hermanson said snow deposited into the street after it’s been plowed becomes hard packed and can create a rough area that can be hazardous to drivers. It also creates ice.
“Depositing the snow back into the street is not an effective response,” Hermanson said. Violation of city ordinance in this regard can result in $25 to $100 fine. It is the responsibility of residents to place all snow either on the tree lawn or elsewhere on their property.”
Homeowners are also reminded not to push snow from one side of the street to the other.
“Safety of the traveling public is the main concern of the Lake Mills Public Works Department,” he said. “We appreciate everyone’s cooperation to keep city streets clear and safe.”
The city provided these frequently asked questions:
Why does the snowplow operator drive so fast?
It may appear at times that the snowplow operator is driving too fast for road conditions; however, operators drive at or below legal speeds. Their speed is determined by several factors: 1) they are working to clear streets as quickly as conditions allow to ensure motorists can move safely, 2) at times the snow plow operator needs to maintain a speed such that the snow will roll off the plow to remove it from the road, this often requires moving at a quicker pace, 3) operators not only plow the present snow, but are planning for future snows by moving snow back from the street as far as possible. A sufficient speed needs to be maintained by the driver to clear street properly and promptly.
Why did the City snowplow push snow on my sidewalk after I shoveled it?
City street terraces are designed as a place to store snow over the course of a winter. Some terraces are too narrow, and often more snow accumulates than the terrace can handle. For these reasons plow operators may have to push snow across your sidewalk. Unfortunately, this means the snow may end up back on the sidewalk that was just shoveled. This is not done to upset residents, but we understand the frustration and we apologize for the inconvenience this causes. If your schedule permits, you may want to wait and clear your sidewalk after city plows have passed through your street. Keep in mind, if we experience a significant snowfall, the snowplows will probably be back. Streets are typically opened with one pass through, so that streets can be made passable for drivers as soon as possible. However, snowplows may have to make a return pass to open the street curb-to-curb. This is a city policy and is done to clear areas for on-street parking, and to allow melting snow to drain into catch basins.
Why do the City snow plows push snow into my driveway and who is responsible for clearing the snow?
During the course of normal snow plowing operations, snow being placed in your driveway is unavoidable. Plow operators do not place more or less snow intentionally. Plows are angled to the right for plowing from the center line of the street to the curb. For this reason, a certain amount of snow will be deposited into virtually all driveways. Some driveways may receive more - or less - snow depending on the street situation. For example, driveways near an intersection may have more snow deposited because the plow has to move snow around the corner.
Snow placed on driveways or sidewalks by the city snowplows is the responsibility of property owners to remove.
Please keep in mind that snow may NOT be pushed into or across the street from private property, according to city ordinance. If you hire a private service to clear your driveway, it is your responsibility to inform them of this requirement. Blowing, shoveling, or plowing snow into any city street is forbidden for safety reasons and you may be ticketed if this occurs.
What happens if a city snow plow hits my mailbox?
The City is not responsible for mailboxes or posts which are damaged by SNOW thrown from plows.
However, if your mailbox is struck by a city plow, please contact the Department of Public Works at 920-648-4026. We will review the damage and determine the responsibility of replacement.
The City will not repair or replace decorative mailboxes and decorative posts, and we will not replace non-standard mailboxes and enclosures that are not placed and maintained according to USPS rules and regulations.
