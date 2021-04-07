The Lake Mills City Council approved a developer’s agreement for the Summer Ridge Apartments at the corner of Brookstone Drive and County Road B at a meeting Tuesday, April 6.
The complex will include seven buildings with a total of 56 apartment units. The units will be a mix of one, two- and three-bedroom units. The cost is projected to be about $1,450-$1,700 a month, according to the owner
“We commissioned a market study and looked at the rents in the area,” said property owner Paul Giusti. “We are going to be providing some of the things you don’t find in other nearby properties like the attached garages.”
One of the challenges of the project right now is the cost to build. The cost of lumber has gone up about 228%, Giusti commented.
“We have to make sure these are affordable products for the market. The last thing we want is a prject that is not full,” he said.
The complex will be served by the public sanitary sewer and storm sewer system. There will also be sidewalk connections in the area to Brookstone Drive and County Road B.
“I think it will be a nice development for the city and will fill a lot that has been vacant for a long time,” said Brandon Herbert, city planner.
“We’re very excited and we think it will be a tremendous addition to Lake Mils,” Giusti said. “We tried to design this with a COVID sensitivity.”
He said more people are working from home now and they took that into consideration with the design.
“Each unit in every building had their own entrance and each unit has their own attached garage,” he said. There are no common areas. All of the units will have a patio or baloney. There will also be green space and a dog area.
“We’ve designed every unit with a den, or extra room also known as a Zoom room to be able to close the door and work from home.”
The council voted to close Tax Incremental District #2. The TID was created in 1998 and according to Wilke has reached its maximum life. The TID was already extended for one year by one year.
“This was a bunch of empty cornfields and the assessed value of that land was almost zero and now it’s in the millions of dollars and the increment is substantial,” said Steve Wilke, city manager. “It’s a substantial change.”
The council voted to reduce the park fees to $250 for the Wisconsin Outlawz Fastpitch softball tournament. Last year the fee was not required due to an error between the city the school district. The tournament organizers didn’t account for the fees this year. The council will look at the procedures for future park fee use.
The council commended Doug Messman, retired police officer (21 years); Vickie Schmidt, former councilmember (5 years); Doug Fritsch, former council member (6 years) and Vicki Wickliffe, former parks board member (20 years).
“We can’t run the city without folks like you,” Foster said.
The council approved the final plat for the 29.5-acre site in Brookstone Meadows which is currently vacant. A preliminary plat with 76 single-family lots was previously approved by the Plan Commission in November 2018. This final plat proposes to plat 18 lots for new development, totaling 6.9 acres. The property is zoned to R1-4, Single-Family Residential.
The council also approved a bid for the plat with A1 Excavating, Inc., for Brookstone phase 7 improvements in the amount of $675,976.32. The project includes portions of American Way west from Rosewood Avenue to just east of Crestview Lane and a section of Crestview Lane south of Valleyridge Drive and will include streets, gutter, sidewalks and grading.
In other business the council:
— Approved the public improvements for Rock Creek Estates on Brewster Drive.
— Approved the public improvements for Crestview Meadows and the final reduction and release of financial guarantee.
— The council approved a conditional use request for Beverly Zulty for an alternative vegetative cutting plan and grading and excavation plan at 721 Fremont St. in a 4-1 vote.
— Heard the first reading to amend the comprehensive plan for the future land use map as an adjacent property to the south of 1219 S. Main Street to rezone from planned neighborhood to planned industrial and 231 Woodland Beach Road from community/institutional facilities to single family residential.
— Heard the first reading of an ordinance to amend zoning of two lots currently owned by Lakeside Lutheran High School to single family residential and dividing the lots in preparation for sale.
— Heard the first reading of a zoning amendment for Lake Mills Feed and Grain Inc. from multi-family residential to planned industrial at 1219 S. Main Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.