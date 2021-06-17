Citizen Advocates for Public Education (CAPE) will be hosting a Rally for Public School Funding as part of the WPEN Statewide Day of Action on Monday, June 21 at noon.
"The Wisconsin Constitution requires adequate and equitable funding for public schools. A proposed 1% increase after a decade where Wisconsin’s public schools have cut corners and survived by referendum is unacceptable, especially when Wisconsin has a healthy surplus," CAPE said in a press release.
The group went on to say, "The one-time federal funding from the American Rescue Plan is not meant to relieve the state of its responsibility. In fact, the federal funding will not be received if the Legislature fails to do its job and maintain adequate funding for public education."
"We rally to ask our legislators to reinvest in our kids and do what’s right for their future."