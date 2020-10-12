After cancelling athletics at the end of last week Lakeside Lutheran High School student-athletes are back on the field, in the gymnasium and on the pitch.
According to Warriors Athletic Director Todd Jahns a number of positive (COVID-19) cases — while not a specific total — were brought to his attention last week Tuesday and Wednesday (Oct. 6-7).
“It was taking so many man hours that we decided to shut things down Thursday through the weekend to get a handle on the contact tracing and make sure that we contained it as much as possible within our school,” Jahns said. “Once we were able to start doing that and recognize where it happened, most of our sports teams were not affected by it.”
Among the cancellations were boys soccer games Thursday against rival Lake Mills and Friday against Lake Country Lutheran. The match with Lake Mills will be made up, while the non-conference dual with LCL was cancelled.
Also cancelled was Friday night’s football game at Baraboo, which at this time will not be rescheduled. Baraboo was able to fill the schedule void playing against Sussex Hamilton on Saturday.
The Warriors’ volleyball team’s season had already been suspended due to a minor outbreak, but on Monday resumed play following a 14-day quarantine. Lakeside will face Lake Mills at LMHS Thursday and will host an invitational Saturday.
“Sports are back as of today,” Jahns said Monday morning in a telephone interview with the Lake Mills Leader. “Volleyball is starting practice back up, cross country will practice and JV and varsity soccer are playing away (against Dodgeland).”
Friday’s home football game with Kewaskum is slated to kick off at 7 p.m.
The Warriors girls golf team, which qualified for the WIAA Division 2 state tournament for the first time in school history, began play today at Blackwolf Run-Meadow Valleys in Kohler.
“While we do not have a lot of positive cases we had kids in contact with that, so to be safe we need to quarantine a few kids; it’s the quarantine that takes our numbers up.”
Meanwhile, students at Lakeside Lutheran continue to attend school virtually.
“We are hoping this is our bump in the road,” Jahns said. “Our sports teams are doing very well and we’re happy with that; it’s actually good to see them being conscientious about not doing things they’re not supposed to and following protocols.”
