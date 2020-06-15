CAMBRIDGE — Defending track champion Shaun Scheel of Lake Mills won the Brown Heating and Air Conditioning 50-lap Late Model feature event last Saturday Night at the Jefferson Speedway.
LATE MODEL
Scheel came from his second row outside row take the lead on lap 20 from Dylan Schuyler of Dousman. Scheel led the remainder of the event, while intense battles were being waged throughout the remainder of the field. Schuyler and Luke Westenberg of Jefferson battled for second place for the remainder of the event, with Westenberg taking over the spot repeatedly only to have Schuyler take it back.
Meanwhile Stephen Scheel of Lake Mills, Craig Phillips of Edgerton, Michael Grueneberg of Wisconsin Dells and Utica’s Riley Stenjem of Utica battled intensely for the remainder of the event.
At the finish it was Schaun Scheel, the winner, followed by Schuyler, Westenberg, Stephan Scheel, Michael Grueneberg, Riley Stenjem and Seth Reamer of Beaver Dam. Edgerton’s Craig Phillips rounded out the top-8.
HOBBY STOCK
Brandon Riedner of Waunakee won the 25-lap Hobby Stock feature following a spirited battle with Lucas Buckingham of Jefferson, Chester Williams of Waukesha, Jim Tate Jr. of Doylestown and Jared Vike of Lannon.
Riedner took the lead at the halfway mark and stayed ahead of the intense battle for second through fifth place. At the finish it was Reidner with the victory, followed by Vike, Buckingham, Tate, and Christian Janssen of Richman, Illinois rounding out the top five.
ROAD WARRIOR
Cambridge’s Bill Sweeney won the Road Warrior feature, with Anthony Accardy of Janesville second, Roger Stephenson of Cambridge third and Jefferson’s Jasper Gronert fourth.
BANDIT
Chris Gottschalk of Fort Atkinson won the Bandit feature after the apparent winner failed post-race inspection.
Brandon Johnson of Janesville was second, followed by Waterloo’s Karter Stark and Waunakee’s Kyle Reidner fourth.
BANDOLERO
Wausau’s Jevin Guralski won the Bandolero feature after a spirited battle with Alex Hartwig, Portage.
The pair were followed by Tucker Bodendorfer of Muskego and Laney Osborne of Janesville, with Rhinelander’s Anna Price rounding out the top-5.
Final results are subject to review by the INEX technical staff. Rulings were not released as of the completion of this summary.
