The Dodge County Fair has been a strong, community tradition for 132 years, where generations gather to join in food, learning and fun. The event showcases youth and adult exhibitors, agriculture, vendors, local non-profits, music, and entertainment a celebration of Dodge County.
It is with deep concern for the health and safety of the Dodge County Fair community that the Dodge County Fair Board announces the cancellation of the 2020 Dodge County Fair, which was to be held Aug.19-23, 2020. The board has been communicating with county officials, health officials, staff from Extension Dodge County, fair volunteers, vendors, the Wisconsin Association of Fairs, and others in the fair industry as we have discussed options given the COVID-19 health crisis. The health and safety of all people associated with every aspect of our fair is our top priority. Please know that this cancellation has been the most difficult decision the fair board has ever faced.
“Our hearts are heavy knowing we cannot gather for our annual event as we have during the past 132 years,” said Doug Ninmann, president of the Dodge County Fair, “but now and always, the health and safety of all involved is paramount. While we are saddened to make this decision, we look forward to brighter days ahead and are excited to begin planning for the 2021 Dodge County Fair."
The Fair is scheduled to return in its entirety Aug. 18-22, 2021.
