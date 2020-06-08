For the fourth consecutive year, the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has been named among the Colleges of Distinction — a national honor that recognizes campuses for exceptional teaching and dedication to student success.
“I am especially proud that we have been awarded the Equity and Inclusion badge,” said Chancellor Dwight C. Watson. “Diversity and inclusion are among UW-Whitewater’s values, and we strive to make this campus a place where all people belong, all people are celebrated, and all people are embraced for their inherent value. This recognition shows that our values are not only posted on our walls, they are walked in our halls.”
“As our university values highlight, all members of the Warhawk family share a duty of social responsibility,” said Kenny E. Yarbrough, chief equity, diversity and inclusion officer. “We work hard to create and maintain a safe learning, living and working environment for all identities in our communities.”
In addition to receiving the new honor and the campus-wide badge of distinction, in 2020 UW-Whitewater retained badges that highlight the university's excellence in business, education, career development and as a public institution in Wisconsin.
The Colleges of Distinction selection process consists of a review of each institution’s freshman experience and retention efforts alongside its general education programs, alumni success, strategic plan, student satisfaction, and other criteria. Schools are accepted on the basis that they adhere to the four distinctions: engaged students, great teaching, successful outcomes and vibrant community.
