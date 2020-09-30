WATERTOWN — John Wilke scored twice in the second half to lead Lake Mills to a 4-2 victory over Capitol Conference rival Luther Prep on Sept. 24 at Luther Prep High School.
Lake Mills (2-1, 2-0 in conference) defeated the Phoenix for the second time this week, winning 5-2 on Monday in Lake Mills.
In the rematch, Luther Prep (3-3, 2-2) scored twice in the first 25 minutes and took a 2-1 lead into halftime.
Both teams came out aggressively scoring in the first ten minutes. The Phoenix first as a corner kick was received by Owen Ernest who headed it to Johannes Bourman for the quick score.
Lake Mills countered in the sixth minute when Drew Stoddard converted on a 1-on-1 against the keeper.
Luther Prep scored on another set piece in the 25th minute as Adiar Pineda found Owen Ernest deep in the box for the go-ahead score.
The L-Cats took control in the second half. Wilke scored twice — once on a solo goal as he dribbled past three LPS defenders in the 56th minute, and once on a free kick in the 73rd minute to put Lake Mills in front for good.
The final goal was notched by Ian Taylor as he was found on a neat little through ball and then took four dribbles and beat the keeper near-post.
“Lake Mills is solid all around,” Luther Prep boys soccer coach Marty Pagel said.
“They showed us that twice this week. I am still very proud of our fight as we continue to play for 90 minutes strong. We just need to clean up our unforced errors so that we can keep momentum.”
BARABOO 6
LAKE MILLS 1
Lake Mills’ boys soccer team fell 6-1 to host Baraboo in a nonconference match on Monday.
The L-Cats (2-2-0) saw a 2-game win streak snapped as the Thunderbirds (5-1-0) scored four first-half goals.
Baraboo’s Jordan Lopez scored four times and had an assist.
Lake Mills forward John Wilke scored on an assist from midfielder Isaac Lambert in the 48th minute to make it 4-1.
