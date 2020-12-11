Longtime Lake Mills Town Board supervisor and later chairperson Hope Oostdik has submitted noncandidacy papers dated Dec. 2. She will not seek reelection to the board.
Oostdik has been a champion for the township and especially the lake in her time on the board. She announced her retirement at the Town Board meeting Dec. 8.
“I will not be running for town chairman again. I will retire,” Oostdik said. “I encourage the public become involved.”
Oostdik was first elected to the board in April 2011.
All three seats on the board are up for election. The other seats are held by David Schroeder, supervisor I and James Heinz, supervisor II. The positions of town clerk held by Robin Untz and town treasurer held by Sharon Guenterberg are also up for election.
Nomination papers are available on the town’s website.
“Twenty signatures are required, but I would recommend a few more because we do have to verify them,” said Robin Untz, clerk.
Nomination papers are due back to the town clerk Jan. 5 for the election April 6, 2021. If necessary a primary would be held Feb. 16., 2021. All positions are two year terms.
The board approved a contract with HSR, an engineering, architectural and design firm of LaCrosse, for facility planning design services to look at what the town would need to do to design a new town hall.
The cost of the contract is $3,000, which would be credited back to the township if HSR is selected for full design services when and if full funding would be secured.
“I think this is a great offer,” said Oostdik. “There are many questions hanging in the balance.”
“This is pretty inexpensive for what we are going to get,” Heinz said.
The board also discussed the referendum for the new Cambridge Fire station.
Schroeder said the townships can either go forward with electoral approval at the annual meeting or by referendum the villages have to run a referendum. The township missed the deadline to get the referendum on the ballot for the Spring election.
“If you run the advisory referendum or if you have it at the annual meeting it still comes down to a board decision for a resolution,” Schroeder said.
The cost to run a referendum is $15,000-$20,000 across all municipalities by percentage.
“It looks like there is a need for a referendum,” Oostdik said.
“It’s a broader scope,” Schroeder agreed.
In other business the board:
— Denied a variance for a 31-foot driveway access off of Shorewood Meadows Circle for Richard and Christine Schwarze.
“I’m not in favor for granting a variance for 31 feet for that driveway,” said Oostdik. Several area neighbors also spoke against the variance.
“It’s a tight, difficult construction. The Schwarzes’ have spent a lot of time and money evaluating this. I think they’ve done about the best that can possibly be done,” said Cory Horton, town engineer of RA Smith. “From the stormwater perspective I looked at it very hard.”
The issue will move on to Jefferson County for a final decision.
The board approved rezoning one single family residential lot and tabled rezoning another lot and an outlot off Shorewood Meadows Circle, also for the Schwarzes’.
— Tabled an ordinance on subdivisions and an ordinance for driveway and culvert amendments.
— Approved a buoy contract with Joe Cooper.
