Lake Mills could be home to a new subdivision off of Industrial Drive in the next couple of years if the city gets approval for the project. The Lake Mills City Council held several public hearings on a proposed workforce housing project in the City of Lake Mills Tuesday, Jan. 19, known as the Wallace Park Housing project and authorized submitting the application for approval of the funding from the state.
There is about $500,000 available in the revolving loan fund for projects in the community. Eligible projects include: public facilities, planning, public facilities economic development, economic development, public service and housing.
“We were looking for a means of transitioning people from apartments to homes,” said Steve Wilke, city manager. “What we hope to do is construct a subdivision and be able to provide those lots using this money at a substantial discount and let them use that as their down payment in getting a home.”
He said people are paying rents that are as being as mortgages, but they can’t get a down payment to buy a home. The project will be financed by private lenders and the city and would provide the land to use as a down payment for the loan. Even with the down payment the homes are still likely to cost well over $200,000.
“The program helps people that are making a pretty decent income such as first and second year teachers, firefighters, police officers, people with jobs in the industry park and more,” Wilke said.
He also said this is an out of the box idea for the state and federal government and there is a possibility they could still deny the project.
“The available potential funds of $511,000, we can use this money for a variety of things, this is money the city already had, and you are giving it back to the state and asking for it back to undertake these very necessary projects in the city,” said Dustin Wolff, city planner.
The homes would be for low to moderate income families of four making less than $61,000 a year, with costs yet to be determined. They must be owner occupied.
“There are not homes out there for people to transition from an apartment to a home,” he said.
If awarded the funds would need to be used by 2023. The city is also combining these funds with TID #2.
“We are targeting the 17-acre site in the Industrial Park, south of the Light and Water Building that has been not ideal for industrial development because of some of the environmental constraints out there,” Wolff said.
The site is owned by the city and is near Wallace Park, Brookstone and is near Kuhl Corner Campus Daycare. The development would include three phases, with the first phase including 20 dwelling units. There would be no driveways on Industrial Drive. The subdivision would utilize alleyways where garages and driveways would be with a smaller footprint. The housing size is around 1,500 to 2,000 square feet with no basements.
“This is not low-income housing,” Wolff said. “It’s similar to what you would see in any subdivision.”
“I think it’s a wonderful opportunity for Lake Mills and it were be terrible to pass it up,” said Carol Burrows, during the public hearing. “I hope it something we can offer them.”
A public hearing was also held, as a requirement for the workforce housing project, to prohibit the use of excessive force during nonviolent civil rights demonstrations. The council approved the resolution to prohibit use of excessive force.
Wilke said the federal government typically has contingencies like this for funding programs.
The Lake Mills Police Department has never been allowed to use excessive force so there is no change in policy.
“We’ve never had the opportunity to use excessive force,” said Mick Selck, Lake Mills Police Chief. “We treat all protests the same. People have a right under the First Amendment to protest as long as it remains nonviolent.”
The department recently had their use of force policy reapproved and also changed outdated policies after the death of George Floyd.
In other business the council:
— Accepted a cash donation $5,000 for anything other than economic development.
— Accepted the donation of a 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck, boss V-plow and tommy gate for the Lake Mills Fire Department.
— Accepted the Arbor Day proclamation.
— Approved the fair and open housing ordinance after it was moved to the third reading.
— Approved a resolution to commit other funds.
