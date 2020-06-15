The Lake Mills Town board met June 9 and discussed an annexation request made by the City of Lake Mills for portions of the road right of ways on county roads B and V and voted to approve an ordinance proposed by Supervisor Jim Heinz in a 3-0 vote that would ask the city and county look for other ways to prohibit ATV traffic at the intersection.
“I’m not so sure they can do that,” said Hope Oostdik, town chair, of the annexation.
“My first question was why,” Supervisor Dave Schroeder asked.
“Why is he (City Manager Steve Wilke) doesn’t want ATVs running County Trunk B and V,” Heinz said. “The city is looking at what they have to do to own this property.”
The county has put a hold on the annexation they said.
“This is an unnecessary move on the city’s part to try to control ATV traffic,” Heinz said.
He mentioned the city only needs to put up a sign to control the traffic.
The board approved borrowing $450,000 from the State Trust Fund for refinancing the Airport Road contract.
To refinance the Town will have to take on an additional loan at 25% interest.
“It’s a sort of insurance for them that we won’t just keep refinancing,” said Robin Untz, clerk.
The Town has one loan for $360,000 and one for $90,000 due in 2023. The town will owe about $484,600 in March 2023.
The board discussed the road use agreement with the Town of Oakland for the gravel pit on Hope Lake Road.
“We’ve had our engineer go over the agreement and there are some discrepancies with what the Town of Oakland passed and with what the Town of Lake Mills thinks,” Oostdik said.
“I’d like to leave it the way it was years ago,” said Heinz. “You come out of that pit you go east on Hope Lake Road and go south on Bigelow to Highway 18. I’m not going to open up other town roads to heavy truck traffic.”
“That’s what we originally proposed, but the residents on the road wanted the traffic to go in both direction so all the traffic didn’t go one way,” said Gene Kapsner, Town of Oakland chair.
They agreed the route could stay the way it was in the past after some discussion.
The board discussed improving the view at the intersection of Hope Lake Road and Bigelow.
The Lake Mills Board discussed changing the bond to $250,000.
“I don’t know if we have an agreement we can sign. We have to go back to the drawing board and make these corrections,” Oostdik said.
The board approved an attorney contract with Municipal Law for $199 per hour.
“It would be nice to go with the cheapest, but a good lawyer is not cheap,” Schroeder said.
Lee Leverton will still do traffic court for the Town.
The board discussed the Town’s website needing updates and voted to approve a contract for $999, minus the hosting cost with Town Web Design, Inc. The upgrade will be smartphone friendly and easier to use. The upgrade will resolve possible hacker issues.
In other business the board:
— Denied a request by Luke Batzko to rezone and split a parcel to create one 5.9-acre lot consisting of a 2.0-acre A-3 lot and the remaining 3.9 acres to Natural Resources.
— Approved a variance to build a shed on Kurt Orcutt’s property at W8696 County Road B for road setback from County Hwy B.
— The board tabled the acceptance of the MLS grant for Crossman Road and the discussion on the contract with raSmith for the design of Crossman Road.
— Approved county bridge aid for $6,500.
— Approved county matching funds for highway aid of $3,775.
— Postponed the Board of Review to Sept. 23 at 4-6 p.m.
— Approved liquor license applications for 2020.
— Rescheduled the annual meeting for July 14 at 7 p.m.
