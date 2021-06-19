After a year in hiatus due to COVID-19 Lake Mills most exciting weekend of the year is back. Town and Country Days will be June 24-27.
The carnival will kick off Thursday with rides from 5-9 p.m. Carnival wristbands are on sale through noon on June 25 at the Leader office, 320 N. Main Street.
Vouchers are $18 at the Leader and $20 at the carnival. All vouchers must be redeemed for a wristband at the carnival midway ticket booth at the time of use.
A wristband will be needed for each ride session Thursday and Friday 5-9 p.m. Saturday 1-4 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. and Sunday 12-4 p.m.
The Leader will not be selling advanced ride tickets.
Only cash or checks will be accepted. Make checks payable to the American Legion Post #67, a percentage of sales goes to them.
The Sons of the American Legion 67 Entertainment Tent will open at 5 p.m. Thursday with The Decade hitting the stage from 7-10 p.m. On Friday the tent opens at noon and Vehicle 6 plays from 8 p.m. to midnight. There will be a $5 cover charge. On Saturday the tent opens at 11 a.m. with Paul Filipowicz playing from noon to 3 p.m. Cherry Pie will take the stage from 8 p.m. to midnight. There will be a $5 cover charge. The tent will be open on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
The Town and County Day Parade will be Saturday starting at 10:30 a.m. along the Main Street route.