Brown water?
Dear Editor,
CAFO is not a new coffee drink, it’s a Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation; giant livestock operations and 90% of Wisconsin CAFOs are dairies, representing (in 2019) about 3.5% of our dairy farms, but almost 25% of our cows. Their numbers have more than doubled since 2005 and the DNR can’t keep up with regulating them; in 2019 almost 25% operated with expired operating permits (which include requiring plans for proper manure disposal). Manure disposal is a major concern since 30 “average” cows produce as much nitrogen and coliforms (the bacteria count to determine if swimming is safe in Rock Lake) as 1,000 humans.
A common disposal method is to buy up other farms and spread the manure over the land, trusting on nature’s filtration to take care of it. Given most CAFOs have over 2,500 milking head, that’s roughly equivalent to living near a city of 8,000 people with NO sewage treatment plant…I grew up in Kewaunee County, which has a lot of CAFOs and, unfortunately, about the worst geology possible for natural filtration. The result is that at least 30% of all private wells in the county are contaminated, the majority from cows. It was so bad folks were going to Algoma High School to fill jugs with safe water and one man produced a jug of brown water at a DNR hearing, asking “How would you like to try and sell your house with this coming out of the tap?”
Governor Evers requested an increase in milk fees to fund more inspectors but Representative Dittrich and the GOP voted it down. Ok, no one likes to be “taxed.” So I asked her about the State issuing an immediate moratorium on authorizing new CAFOs until geologic studies can be done to confirm the suitability for manure disposal. She was not interested. Folks, once a CAFO is established, it’s not going away, so if you want to avoid Kewaunee’s fate, vote for Melissa Winker who understands the importance of clean water and supports measures to ensure it. Who knows, if you don’t, you may be getting “a new coffee drink” from your faucet.
Michael Nesemann
Lake Mills
