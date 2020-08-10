Dear Editor,
As a business owner and fourth generation Lake Mills resident raising fifth generation kids, I’m disturbed by my community’s response to the recent Black youth activist march and all that’s followed. While I appreciate the article, “Social media controversy over BLM protests, leads to inaccuracy, turmoil” I’m dismayed that I’ve heard no comment from our local newspaper, our fine LMPD (who handled themselves beautifully), or many of my neighbors over what I found to be the most disturbing aspect: Why are we okay with anyone in our community circling Black youth activists in trucks flying the Confederate flag?
And it wasn’t the first time. I watched the same thing happen during the preceding Black Lives Matter rally, organized by one of our brightest LMHS students and supported by Chief Selck. It’s heartbreaking. I love this town so much.
I’ve scratched my head as some have twisted themselves into pretzels defending the “history” and “cultural heritage” behind the Confederate flag, because everyone knows what this flag represents, particularly in the context of a Black youth gathering in a predominantly white town: This was an act of deliberate racial intimidation. It caused real fear within that group (yes I talked to them in the moment), and ultimately led to cascading events we’re still wrestling with. But we cannot ignore what preceded those events, and that piece continues to go unaddressed.
As a business owner, I understand the trepidation over the destruction sometimes accompanying protests elsewhere. But we have an excellent, proactive, caring police department. We have a caring community— 10% of whom are non-white. When they say they’re scared for themselves or their families, we need to hear them. When they tell us they feel threatened, whether we agree with the tone of the message or not, we need to stand up for them instead of organizing to discredit them. As long as we still have locals flying Confederate flags to harass people of color, knowing full well their community will excuse it, none of us are off the hook.
I think it’s natural to feel defensive here. We’re doing so many things right. We want so badly to see ourselves as the amazing, welcoming, supportive community we mostly are. But we cannot continue to be this amazing unless we accept our mistakes, get honest about our faults and work together to correct them.
Andy Quandt
Lake Mills
