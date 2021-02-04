The Lake Mills City Council honored Diann Fritsch with a moment of silence Tuesday, Feb. 2.
“Last week we lost someone important to the city council, vice president Diann Fritsch passed away unexpectantly,” said Mike Foster, council president. “We are going to honor her with a moment of silence.”
Dan Drescher, city attorney explained to process for filling the now vacant District 1 seat.
“The council currently has a vacancy that was created by the untimely death of Mrs. Fritsch. Outside of that we’ve also received notice of two council members resigning March 1, Doug Fritsch and Vickie Schmidt.”
On Feb. 23. the council will vote on a person to replace Diann Fritsch. The other appointments will be filled on March 2 and March 16.
“It’s basically impossible to hold a special election in the month of April,” Drescher said.
“Hopefully we can fill these seats with competent folks that are here looking to help better our community,” said Mike Foster, council president. “I look forward to this process. In the future we will have a presentation for the Fritsch family to commemorate Diann’s time here.”
Applications materials and information can be found at www.ci.lake-mills.wi.us.
The council awarded the bid for the Sandy Beach Boat Launch to Forest Landscaping and Construction, Inc. of Lake Mills. The bid came in at $732,526.75. The cost of the grants received by the city were $960,000. There are some options as what could be done with the extra funds that City Manager Steve Wilke said could be decided at a later date. Brandon Herbert, city planner, said work could start in early spring.
City Manager Steve Wilke asked the council to consider new yard waste and composting facilities for the city of Lake Mills.
The city currently operates a yard waste site in an unsecure bunker alongside Stony Road next to the Wastewater Treatment Plant. Because it is unsecure, non-yard waste materials are also regularly deposited at the site. This results in additional costs to the city for properly disposing of such material. This site is actually owned by the Sanitary Sewer and Wastewater Treatment Utility.
“We don’t get just yard waste. We get a lot of other stuff that costs us money to get rid of. We have to control a little better what ends up at that site,” said Paul Hermanson, director of public works.
The Streets Department staff hauls the yard waste approximately one mile and landfills it at the Jefferson County Shooting Range on County Highway V. City staff spreads the material, compacts and covers with soil type materials. The Jefferson County Shooting Range is at capacity and another site and/or option is needed for the yard waste. The primary motivation for yard waste management is the law that prevents landfilling in the typical landfill.
“We’re getting to the point as a staff where we are highly concerned,” Wilke said. “We would like to have a site with a minimum of 20-acres and we would like it to be fenced.”
He said there also needs to be cameras and an access place.
The council plans to have a work session open to the public at a later date.
The council discussed a city staffing study report at a cost of about $15,000-$30,000 over the course of time.
“I think we do a lot with a very lean staff in the city,” Wilke said. “Sometimes the organization could be re-shifted a little bit. I know we have police officers who are doing work things that aren’t really police work, so if we added an IT person and an officer manager that included some evidence stuff we could probably put our police officers back on the street and out of the office.”
He said the council will have to look at new police officers, parks, streets department employees and the finance department.
“Betsy and her staff work a lot of hours and then if you lose someone it changes the whole thing,” he said. “I don’t know if anyone realized how much time elections take…Misty and her staff spent a lot of time looking at ballots and calling people to fix ballots.”
He said the population of the city will likely reach 7,000 people soon.
“I agree there is a need for a staffing study,” Foster said.
Lake Mills Police Chief Mick Selck said the study causes problems for him in the delay of adding additional police officers in a timely manner.
“I’m willing to have these conversations, but if you are talking about 2023 for another officer I’m just going to keep plugging away on getting that information out to you and answering questions, so you understand our need,” Selck said.
In other business the council:
— Approved a class B liquor and beer license for HG Restaurant Group for the Crawfish Junction Sandy Beach food truck.
— Discussed proposed city fees the council needs to continue to discuss at a later date.
— Approved a resolution declaring official intent to reimburse expenditures from proceeds of borrowing.
