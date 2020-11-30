Holiday shopping happening closer to home this year

With so many amazing retail options in Lake Mills this holiday season, it’s the perfect Christmas to keep your shopping local. From clothes to jewelry, food and gifts, downtown Lake Mills has an option for just about everyone on your gift list.
Lake Mills businesses started the holiday shopping season early by lighting up their windows downtown the week before Thanksgiving with the goal of bringing more customers to the downtown area and brightening up 2020.
Voting for the best window display is now going on through Dec. 13. To vote visit: Ava's, a posh boutique, Bugaboodles, Countryside Jewelry, The Corner Mercantile, The Vintage Flip or Wallflower Market, where ballots are located.
Amy Slattery, owner of Bugaboodles, 107 N. Main St., said the holiday shopping downtown was off to a good start with ‘Widow’s Weekend’ two weeks ago.
“We were unusually busy all three days. Thank you to everyone who has embraced the shop local, shop small idea,” she said. “Purchases have included all kinds of items from the practical such as hooded bath towels, silicone plates and utensils for toddlers, to the more frivolous mismatched socks for kids and adults, plush rainbow unicorn slippers and of course, hair bows.”
Slattery, who also does alterations and custom work, said she is working on a number of memory items like pillows and teddy bears made from clothing of loved ones who’ve passed away.
“Those are always special gifts, but this year people seem more sentimental than ever.”
She said she’s had numerous inquiries about t-shirt blankets, made from old sports t-shirts or vacation shirts.
“My schedule is quite full of items that need to be completed by Christmas, and, as with any custom-made items, the design and construction of unique and one of a kind pieces take some time.”
She said if people are still considering having something made for Christmas they should contact her as soon as possible to get on her schedule.
“I'm happy to have a conversation about creating a keepsake item, even if it isn't for Christmas.”
Mary Doyle, co-owner of The Corner Mercantile with Tom Boycks and co-owner of Doyle’s Dogs with her husband Patrick Doyle, said she thinks people understand the importance of shopping local this holiday season.
“We have nothing but gratitude to our community and shoppers from far and wide for their continuous support,” she said. “We strive to provide a unique experience with a variety of quality merchandise and gifts paired with excellent customer service. I think people recognize that is what they value most when deciding where to shop.”
The Corner Mercantile offers a variety of décor items and gifts as well and new and vintage finds. The store is connected to Doyle’s Dogs, which offers Lake Mills apparel and Chicago style hotdogs.
“We love what we do and appreciate the friendships that have developed over time too. We love when families come in and really enjoy sharing time with them. We are committed to building fond memories for everyone who walks by enjoying the windows, steps in out of curiosity, and those who choose to buy from us regularly,” Doyle said.
Lake Mills newest retail business, The Vault Boutique and Salon owner Stef Wrasse said, she is so grateful to all the people who’ve stopped in to shop since she opened in October.
“I think a lot of people are wanting to support the small business for Christmas this year.
It means so much to us when people stop in. They’re supporting our family and for that we are forever thankful.”
Businesses all over Lake Mills posted on social media their thanks for all the support during Small Business Saturday last weekend. Wallflower Market wrote, “Thank you to everyone who came out to support us! We are so grateful to be part of this community.”
For those tough to buy for a gift certificate to a local restaurant is always a good idea.
Most Lake Mills businesses continue to offer holiday specials and deals. Take a stroll along Main Street to check out the shops this weekend.
