Dear Editor,

I'd like to give a big "shout out" to the staff of Greenwoods State Bank (Downtown), Donna, Brenda, Connie and Jacob, for their help in identifying a potential scam recently directed at me. Thank you for the personal service you give to your customers. Lessons learned from this experience, be cautious when people offer to pay for something with a "cashier's check" and there is no substitute for human interaction! Thanks again!

Gerry Walta

