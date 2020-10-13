Lake Mills senior forward John Wilke netted a first-half hat trick in a 4-2 nonconference victory over Baraboo at LMHS on Monday.
Wilke scored unassisted in the 10th, 21st and 33rd minutes for the L-Cats (5-3-1).
Baraboo (9-2-1) scored in the 74th and 77th minutes before an L-Cat 84th-minute goal was scored for the final margin.
Lake Mills goalie Kyan Schmidt had eight saves.
LAKE MILLS 4, BARABOO 2
Baraboo 0 2 — 2
Lake Mills 3 1 — 4
First half: LM — Wilke, 9:13; Wilke, 20:52; Wilke, 32:27.
Second half: B — Barahona (Lopez), 73:05; 76:13. LM — 83:19.
Shots: B 10; LM 11.
Saves: B (Letendre) 7; LM (Schmidt) 8.
LAKE MILLS 12,
HUSTY/DODGELAND 2
The Lake Mills boys soccer team defeated Hustisford/Dodgeland 12-2 in a Capitol Conference match at LMHS on Oct. 5
The L-Cats (4-3-0) had nine players score a goal.
Senior forward John Wilke netted two goals and had two assists. Dillon Koester and Henry Ruedebusch also each scored twice.
Sawyer Thomas, Drew Stoddard, Weston Klein, Isaac Lambert, Sam Wolff and Kyle Wardall all scored once for Lake Mills, which is ranked sixth in the initial Division 3 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll.
Also last week, Lake Mills and Sauk Prairie played to a 3-3 draw.
