It’s been over a year since we started dealing with COVID-19, masks and social distancing. It’s been a year of fear, uncertainty and anxiety and frankly, it’s exhausting, but we can’t let up now.
The Keep COVID Out Community Coalition made up of local community members has plastered our city with teal signs for businesses that adhere to the 3 W’s: Watch your Distance, Wash your Hands, and Wear a Face Covering, but are those businesses adhering to the rules? It’s imperative we don’t get lazy now. When you walk into a business remember to wear your mask, it’s the best way to remind others to do the same without being confrontational.
I’ve had my vaccine, many of you probably have too. Wisconsin is leading the way right now in vaccine administration. The Jefferson County Health Department alone has administered over 11,000 doses, they reported last week. Even still there are plenty around us who have not been vaccinated and might need encouragement or assistance finding a location. The Jefferson County Health Department moved its vaccination clinic to the Johnson Creek Premium Outlets. They will vaccinate fewer people each day but have more clinic days available, says Pam Streich, clinic coordinator.
What about the businesses who are still following guidance to wear masks, like our schools and childcare centers? They have been on the front lines since the beginning. In Lake Mills, we have several licensed childcare and preschool centers. Last week Kuhl Corner Campus, 695 Industrial Drive, reminded families how beneficial sanitizing and masking protocols have been.
“Here at KCC, we have seen firsthand how beneficial these protocols are in keeping our families healthy and have only had one COVID exposure in the building in the past 12 months,” said Cindy Drew, center director.
Last week, 35 people at a daycare center in Dane County, including 21 children, were diagnosed with COVID-19. Another 14 family members of children and staff also tested positive. Many of the individuals tested positive for one of the new variants from the UK.
“We know the variants are more infectious, and younger children can’t be vaccinated yet, so this is an important reminder that we must all continue to take precautions,” said Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison & Dane County, in a statement.
According to a press release, most of the children associated with the outbreak had very mild symptoms of the virus. It is unclear whether any of the individuals infected have developed serious symptoms.
Health officials are encouraging residents to sign up for coronavirus vaccinations, as all residents 16 and older in the state are now eligible for appointments. Those aged 16 and 17 can only receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine, while those 18 and older can also sign up for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. It was announced Tuesday morning there would be a pause, out of an abundance of caution, on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after six women developed blood clots after receiving it.
As for our schools and daycares they remain vigilant.
“We do know the best way to prevent spreading this illness is to continue to be vigilant with maintaining good health practices,” Drew said.
For Kuhl Corner and other businesses like the Lake Mills Market and your local doctor’s office who have been masking and following protocols since the beginning of the pandemic, it’s the criticism of mask wearing and sanitizing that hurts the most. Remember to be kind. Even if you don’t think mask wearing is the right thing to do, just suck it up and do it for others. At this point it’s almost normal.
It’s an important reminder to those businesses, schools and preschool centers, with the teal sign on the door to continue to keep COVID out of their business.
“When some businesses don’t follow the rules, it makes it harder for those who are,” Drew said.
