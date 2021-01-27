The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s online degree programs stand among the best in the state and nation, according to the 2021 ranking of Best Online Programs from U.S. News & World Report.
The UW-Whitewater Online MBA was ranked No. 1 in Wisconsin among single-institution programs, 17th among Best Online Programs for Veterans, and 26th in the nation overall. Additionally, the university was ranked 68th for Best Online Master’s in Business Programs - Excluding MBA.
U.S. News rankings are highly regarded as a benchmark of excellence in online education, measuring student engagement and success, faculty credentials, university services and technology, reputation within the academic community and admissions criteria, among other factors.
“We are pleased to be once again named among the best online programs in the U.S.,” said John Chenoweth, dean of the College of Business and Economics. “It reflects our efforts to deliver a world-class education to distance learners while remaining one of the best values in the region.”
Master’s programs offered through UW-Whitewater Online give working professionals the flexibility and convenience needed to fit graduate education into their lives. The online MBA is a 36-credit program with more than 12 emphases and 50 electives to choose from. Specialized business programs, such as the Master of Science in Finance, or new master of science programs in Business Analytics and Cybersecurity, are ideal for professionals looking to change careers, update their resume or position themselves for advancement in their fields.
In addition to rankings from respected sources like U.S. News, accreditation by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business assures students and employers of the quality of the university’s business degree programs.
“The College of Business and Economics has been continuously accredited by AACSB since 1974,” said Chenoweth. “This is the highest standard business schools can achieve, and it verifies that our programs successfully pass rigorous review.”
Schools included in the veterans ranking are evaluated on making distance education affordable and accessible to veterans and active-duty service members. With a dedicated veterans benefits coordinator managing veterans services, UW-Whitewater has an outstanding reputation for assisting with military education benefits. Tuition is usually covered 100 percent, and both application fee and GMAT/GRE waivers are available to qualifying applicants.
Having first established the fully online MBA in 1998, the university is also well versed in serving distance learners. UW-Whitewater has developed a wide range of student support services to bolster student success. Flexibility is another essential requirement for most master’s students today.
“The majority of our master’s students work full time, so they balance their studies with career, family and other responsibilities,” said Paul Ambrose, associate dean of the College of Business and Economics. “Because we don’t use a cohort model, students have the freedom to adjust their course load as needed every semester, or even to pause their studies and re-enter the program when ready.”
Learn more about the UW-Whitewater online master’s programs, including the online MBA, or learn more about the U.S. News & World Report ranking.
