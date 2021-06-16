The Lake Mills City Council tabled a motion for the addition of a story walk at Wallace Park during a meeting Tuesday, to allow for additional information to be presented to the council on maintenance.
The story walk is planned for the wooded trail at Wallace Park by the L.D. Fargo Public library, with funds donated by the Lake Mills Community Foundation
The story walk would be placed on the north side of Wallace Park and include 24 powder-coated aluminum frames atop wooden posts. Each story walk frame will include one or two pages of a children’s picture book. There would also install a separate kiosk-style trailhead sign to mark the beginning of the trail.
According to the L.D. Fargo Public Library, “Story walks are a way for children and adults to enjoy reading and the outdoors at the same time. Laminated pages from a children's book are attached to signposts, which are installed along an outdoor path. As you walk down the path, you're directed to the next page in the story.”
The library installed a temporary outdoor story walk at the library last year and it was well received.
Without enough space on library property, Children’s Librarian Becca Feirer and Teen Services Librarian Brianna Adams proposed a permanent story walk to Parks Director Rob Goetz. The three of them met in March to survey different city parks. Commons Park is closest to the library but there were several hazards and obstacles with that site, such as crossing roads and competing with many of the festivals and events that happen in Commons Park. Wallace Park saves time for parks staff who would have to mow around sings in Commons Park.
The library staff plans to update the story every two to three months.
“I do have some concerns on the project. There are more long-term maintenance costs than I think have been anticipated,” said Steve Wilke, city manager. He also mentioned mud and vandalism may be issues as well as ticks and deer flies. “We either need to anticipate we will be doing more maintenance on the trail or keeping it on the outside of the woods may be easier.”
“This won’t be lit so you can’t use it late in the night or early in the morning,” Liesa Kerler, council member mentioned.
“I don’t foresee a lot of young children walking it a night,” pointed out Michelle Quednow, council member.
Library Director Gerard Saylor said what’s nice for the Wallace Park story walk is the trail starts and ends at the park and targets the age group they are looking at to promote early literacy.
“I like that it’s there for family events when there is softball and baseball there,” he said.
“We are in charge of all of the maintenance if a sign breaks or if there is vandalism,” said Feirer.
“I have faith this would be an installment would be more of a benefit to the community than a hassle. It’s a big perturbing that we’re setting up these barriers when this will be beneficial for our beginning readers,” Quednow said.
“There’s a certain amount of resource. When we run out of resource there is nothing else I can do unless you give me additional resources,” Wilke said. “A lot of times there have been decisions made where there are expectations without the additional resources given.”
“All the library staff is very committed to this project and it won’t sit in disrepair,” Feirer said. “We wanted to do this through the woods and to get kids out into nature and get kids walking.”
The story walk will cost $6,152.68. The Lake Mills Community Foundation will be covering $5,108 and the library budget and programming funds will cover the remaining costs.
The council accepted a donation from the Lake Mills Community Foundation for the Santa in Commons Park in a 4-1 vote.
“This is a donation from a community organization who is being assisted by the Lake Mills Community Foundation,” Wilke said. “Santa started to take some serious deterioration and eventually became a public hazard.”
2019 was the final year for the original 1960s Santa designed by two Lake Mills men.
“The organization is building a completely new Santa. Everything is in place to be able to put Santa up, but in order to guarantee we need the additional details of the part of the Santa they are providing us,” Wilke said. “I appreciate all the work they’ve done and getting the information so we can move forward with this.”
Mary Doyle organizer of the Santa group said, “Materials now have been improved and talking with the committee that is in the process of doing the build we discussed using treated lumber, ¾ inch plywood and top-notch primer,” Doyle said. “I doubt that was done in the past, even though Santa lasted 60 years, we will check the new one every year.”
They plan to have the Santa be the same size as the previous one and place it on the steel structure the city put in several years ago.
The group did an informal poll of community members to select the new design for the Santa earlier this year.
“We have some topnotch building and construction people that do this for a living,” Doyle said. “It’s really a community effort in areas of expertise.”
They hope to have Santa up for this holiday season and hope to have indoor storage for the Santa.
“We’re making every effort to find a place,” Doyle said.
“If the new wood product is shaped different, I need to have a structural engineer certify him,” Wilke said. “Santa is a beast and it takes a sizable truck to put him up and when the wind is blowing, he’s even more of a public hazard.”
Philip Manley a member of the construction group said, “We’ve discussed using ¾ inch Marine grad plywood and the scale is going to be the same as well.”
“Our foundation is matching community donations up to $5,000 for Santa,” said Aaron Genthe, Lake Mills Community Foundation. “Any extra funds we are going to leave in an account for additional repairs down the road if necessary.”
Genthe said every year the Lake Mills Community Foundation is challenged to find enough nonprofit organizations to give grants to.
“Last year we had $30,000 that went ungiven. If there are challenges like with the story walk where labor is an issue, please don’t hesitate to fill out a grant application and come to our organization.”
The council appointed Eric Schreiner as the new Grounds and Facilities Director to replace Rob Goetz, who is retiring.
“We were surprised at the quality of candidates we received,” Wilke said. “He lives in the area and has a handle on how to manage projects and stay on task.”
“I’m very proud to be here,” Schreiner said. “I was born and raised in lake Mills. It was an honor a few years ago while I was in college to work for the city.”
He has since worked for the Department of Natural Resources as a ranger and worked in recreation management.