CAMBRIDGE — Edgerton’s Casey Johnson won his unprecedented fifth straight title as the 40th annual Wisconsin State Championships were held Sept. 18-19 at Jefferson Speedway.
After finishing the previous evening’s feature event in second place, Johnson continued his dominance of the premier division at Wisconsin’s Action Track to claim another championship. Twin 60 lap Late Model main events highlighted the marathon of features to close out the 2020 racing season at Jefferson Speedway.
The first feature began with Luke Westenberg jumping out to the early lead from the pole with Kyle Smith dropping in line for second. Johnson found himself in the top five by lap five as he made his trek towards the front of the field. Four cautions on the first 20 laps of the event saw Westenberg remain the leader while Shaun Scheel and Johnson worked their way through the top five. By lap 22, Scheel found himself in third with Johnson on his tail in fourth. Scheel made his way to second before another yellow flag slowed the pace on lap 29. As racing resumed, Johnson got under Scheel to grab the second position away and set his sights on Westenberg at the front. One more caution period on lap 39 set up a 21 lap shootout to the finish with Johnson lurking in Westenberg’s rear view mirror. Johnson spent the next ten laps sizing up the leader. But on lap 50, Johnson dove under Westenberg entering turn one. A lap later, Johnson was out front and cruising to the checkers to get the win.
Part two of the twin bill sponsored by Brown Heating and Air Conditioning began with Seth Reamer and Max Kahler at the front. After an early caution, Kahler moved ahead with the lead while Reamer remained close by in second. Reamer fought back on the high side of Kahler on lap 11, and after a good battle, stuck his mount out front alone on lap 20. Reamer began to stretch his lead with Kahler in second and Michael Grueneberg in third. Meanwhile, Johnson was once again charging toward the front in his quest for a fifth straight title. Johnson methodically picked his way through the top five, finding himself behind Grueneberg for third with around ten laps to go. Johnson completed the pass for the third spot on lap 51, but ran out of time to move ahead any further. At the checkers, it was Reamer with the big win followed by Kahler, Johnson, Shaun Scheel and Grueneberg. When the dust settled, it was Casey Johnson standing tall as the 2020 Late Model state champion once again for the sixth time in the previous seven seasons.
SPORTSMAN
Twin 35 lap Sportsman features kicked off with Chris Weber grabbing the early lead while Randy Breunig charged up to second. Breunig worked past Weber on lap 12 to take over the top spot as the leaders began to pull away slightly. Robert Hansberry Jr worked his way up to second on lap 29, but with only six laps remaining, it looked like Breunig would sail to victory. But a caution on lap 30 erased Breunig’s huge lead, pitting him alongside Hansberry for the final five circuits. On the restart. Hansberry moved ahead, taking sole possession of the lead on lap 32. Mark Deporter slipped by Breunig as well in the closing laps, but Hansberry crossed under the checkers first to get the win. Deporter was second followed by Breunig, Weber and Chris Jones.
The second 35 lapper began with Adam Schook taking control of the top spot with Jake Biever in second. Jason Thoma worked around Biever on lap 16 just before the caution flew. Schook and Thoma led the field back to green with Thoma grabbing the lead on the restart. Chris Weber followed up to second as the laps began to tick away. Mark Deporter moved into third on lap 28, but Thoma had the field covered out front to secure the feature win. Weber was second with Mark Deporter, Robert Hansberry Jr and Tyler Deporter rounding out the top five. After combining top five finishes in the features, Fort Atkinson’s Mark Deporter was named the overall Sportsman champion of the two day event.
INTERNATIONAL
The International division competed in twin 25 lap feature events to determine the overall champion for the weekend. Tyler Deschaine of Loves Park, IL, claimed both features on Saturday night to pick up the overall title. Deschaine took over the top spot in the first feature on lap eight with Kyle Stark quickly up to second a lap later. Start drove to the high side of Deschaine on lap ten, moving ahead on lap 12. Two cautions in the waning laps set up a shootout to the finish with Stark and Deschaine side by side. Deschaine won the battle, taking the lead on lap 22 and holding it through the checkered flag to claim the race. Stark settled for second followed by John Handeland, Mike Lambert and Gary Stark.
Nick Schmidt took the early lead in the second feature event. Schmidt held the advantage until a caution on lap 14 slowed the action. Schmidt and Ryan Nelson led the field back to green with Schmidt regaining the top spot on the restart. Deschaine moved around Nelson on lap 16, continuing forward alongside Schmidt on lap 19. Schmidt was second followed by Nelson, Brent Nottestad and Mike Lambert.
HOBBY STOCK
Twin 30 lap Hobby Stock feature events began with Ken Scott and Dustin Ward on row one battling for the lead. Ward eventually took the lead on lap seven. A melee on lap nine brought out the sole caution of the first 30 lapper. Ward and Jim Tate Jr led the pack back to green with Tate moving into the lead. Kolton Guralski followed into second and went right to work on the new leader. Guralski drove to the high side of Tate, trying to edge ahead. On lap 20, Guralski gained the top spot as they raced into turn one. Guralski held the advantage to score the win in the first feature event. Tate was second followed by Chester Williams, Chris Flairty and Jared Vike
Scott Riedner grabbed the lead of feature number two with his son, Brandon, charging up to second. Brandon moved to the outside lane, drawing even with Scott on lap four. As they laps wound down, Guralski got alongside Riedner, eventually taking the second spot away on lap 28. But Brandon Riedner remained unchallenged to score the win with Guralski, Scott Riedner, Chris Flairty and Jared Vike rounding out the top five. With his top finishes, Wausau’s Kolton Guralski claimed the overall championship in the Hobby Stock division.
LEGENDS
Dillon Schwanbeck of Poynette opened up the twin 25 lap Legends features taking the win after a late race pass. Michael Weber led early with Schwanbeck up to second on lap five. Aaron Moyer made his way up to challenge Schwanbeck on lap 18, moving into second before the caution waved a lap later. Weber regained the advantage on the restart with Schwanbeck following up to second. On lap 23, Schwanbeck got under Weber, stealing the top spot away and hanging on to see the checkers first. Weber finished second with Max McNamara, Moyer and James Lynch completing the top five.
Chad Olds grabbed the point in the second feature and quickly moved out to a healthy advantage. Aaron Moyer and Ethan Ross battled for second before a caution on lap nine slowed the pace. Olds and Moyer led the field back to green. Ross joined the battle as they raced three wide on the restart. Moyer emerged with the lead on lap 10 with Ross in second. Another yellow waved on lap 20, pitting Moyer and Ross on the front row for the restart. Moyer took back the lead as racing resumed and hung on to see the checkers first. Max McNamara moved up to finish second with Schwanbeck, Lynch and Michael Guderski rounding out the top five. With finishes of first and third, Dillon Schwanbeck captured the overall Legends title.
BANDOLEROS
The first of twin 15 lap Bandolero features began with Chase Wangsness out front. After a caution on lap two, Wangsness was joined by Anna Price and Tucker Bodendorfer in a three way battle for the lead. Jevin Guralski joined the fight, emerging alongside side Wangsness on lap five. Guralski took the top spot for himself, holding it through the checkers for the win. Alex Hartwig claimed second followed by Price, Cohen Henze and Wangsness.
After several early cautions in the second 15 lapper, Anna Price took the lead with Chase Wangsness up to second. Jevin Guralski moved into third with Alex Hartwig right behind in fourth. Guralski and Hartwig moved past Wangsness on lap six, pulling up behind Price. Contact between Guralski and Price on lap eight resulted with Price spinning to force another caution. Both were relegated to the rear of the field for the restart with Hartwig now the leader. Hartwig raced to the checkers from there to pick up the win with Wangsness in second. Avery Linnerud finished third followed by Tucker Bodendorfer and Axel Oldenhoff.
For Day 1 results log onto www. https://www.hngnews.com/lake_mills_leader/DAY 1
Day one of the 40th annual Wisconsin State Championships at Jefferson Speedway kicked off on Friday evening with seven divisions on track, including the Midwest Truck Series. Former Jefferson Late Model champion, John Ovadal Jr of Watertown, dominated the 50 lap Truck Series feature to get the win. Meanwhile, Lake Mills pilot, Stephen Scheel, scored the win in the Glassworks 50 lap Late Model main event.
Luke Westenberg and Kyle Smith led the 18 car Late Model field to green with Smith taking the early lead ahead of Westenberg and Jacob Nottestad. The sole caution of the race flew on lap three when Nottestad spun in turn four after contact with a fellow competitor. Smith and Luke Hoffman restarted the action with Smith once again grabbing the lead. On lap seven, Stephen Scheel dove under Smith, stealing the top spot away and bringing Dale Nottestad along for second. Shaun Scheel followed into third as the leaders lined up single file with Nottestad remaining on Scheel’s rear bumper. Casey Johnson joined the leaders as the laps began to dwindle, making his way up to second by lap 48. Johnson took a look under Scheel on the final circuit, but Scheel held him at bay to see the checkers first and get the win. Johnson settled for second with Nottestad, Shaun Scheel and Jordan DeVoy rounding out the top five.
The Midwest Truck Series returned to Jefferson Speedway for the second time in 2020 for a 50 lap feature event. Kevin Knuese took the early lead from the pole until a caution on lap two slowed the action. Knuese and John Ovadal Jr paced the field back to green with Ovadal firing into the lead on the restart. Knuese fell to second while Ovadal moved out to a comfortable advantage and began to cruise. Ovadal remained unchallenged at the point over the remainder of the race, crossing the stripe first to complete the win. Knuese hung on for second followed by Joe Valento, James Swan and Kenny Joosten.
Bobby Selsing Jr of Fort Atkinson took the lead of the 30 lap Sportsman feature and held off his father-in-law to secure the win. Chris Jones held the early lead until a caution on lap eight slowed the pace. Jones and Selsing led the field back to green with Selsing pouncing on the lead at the restart. Deporter moved up to the high side of Jones to challenge for second while Selsing continued to show the way. Deporter completed the pass for second before the second and final caution waved on lap 22. Selsing and Deporter paced the field back to green as they battled side by side for control while the laps ticked away. Selsing held the advantage on the final lap, holding his lead as they raced out of turn four and crossed the stripe. Deporter settled for second with Robert Hansberry Jr, Jones and Jason Thoma completing the top five.
Marshall’s Kyle Stark charged to the front of the 20 lap International feature to grab the win. Mark Dewey led lap one with John Handeland up to second and Stark already in third. Stark moved past Handeland on lap seven and drew even with Dewey at the front a lap later. After three cautions around the halfway point of the race, Stark assumed the top spot and began to separate himself from the pack. At the checkers, it was Stark for the win followed by Tyler Deschaine, Gary Stark, Dewey and Mark English.
Chester Williams of Waukesha claimed the 25 lap Hobby Stock feature event. Williams and Korey Bengsch battled from the front row as racing began with Bengsch taking the initial lead. Williams stuck close until a caution on lap 13 slowed the action. Bengsch and Williams led the pack back to green, this time with Williams grabbing control of the lead on the restart. Williams remained out front over the final laps to secure the win with Bengsch coming home second. Chris Flairty was third followed by Christian Janssen and Shane Radtke.
The Road Warrior division ran double features on Friday evening to determine the 2020 Wisconsin State Champion. Bill Sweeney of Lake Mills stole the lead from Bill Reynolds in the first feature event, holding him off over the final 13 laps to get the win. Reynolds was second with AJ Accardi in third. Accardi jumped out front in the second feature, pulling away from the pack while Sweeney and Reynolds moved up into the top three. Sweeney got to second while Accardi ran away to get the win. When the dust settled, Sweeney was crowned Road Warrior State Champion after a tie breaker situation with Accardi.
In Bandit action, Carson Phillips and Jon Pettit scored wins in twin 20 lap feature races. Phillips took control of the point in the first feature after an early caution. Phillips ran unchallenged from there to get the win with Nick Schmidt grabbing second on the final lap from Isaac Bray. Jon Petitt took the lead from Ashlynn Jarlsberg in the second feature on lap nine. Petitt maintained the lead through a caution on lap 12 and stayed out front to capture his first career feature win. Petitt combined finishes of first and seventh to claim the overall title for the Bandit division.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.