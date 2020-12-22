The Lake Mills Fire Department held a public meeting Tuesday, Dec. 15 to discuss the option of upgrading its level of care.
The fire department has petitioned the Department of Health Services for the upgrade, which Lake Mills Fire Chief Todd Yandre said he hopes will be approved by the end of January. The department is currently classified as a non-transporting Emergency Medical Responder and hopes to upgrade to a non-transporting EMT Basic.
“The change is us being able to do more patient care than we are doing now,” said Yandre. “It has nothing to do with transporting.”
The fire department received bills of support from Dr. Liz Robinson, medical director; Mike Stratmoen, Johnson Creek Fire and EMS chief and Kraig Biefeld, Watertown Fire Chief.
“We are petitioning for the service level upgrade because the majority our members who are medically trained are EMT Basic,” Yandre said.
In January the department will have several more members taking the EMT basic class. The department will have two emergency responders, 18 EMT basics, two advanced EMTs and one medic. The department will have 36 members in January.
“It will be a total of 23 medically trained members on the fire department,” he said. “We are looking to improve our working relationships with Lake Mills EMS to provide a high level of service to the community. This upgrade has nothing to do with us trying to take over Lake Mills EMS.”
Yandre said the department is not implying that Lake Mills EMS doesn’t provide a high quality of service. The change will allow the department’s members to use the skills they’ve been trained and licensed for.
“We want to work with them to provide the highest level of service to the residents who live here, work here and visit here. That’s our goal.”
Chuck Happel, who has been with the Lake Mills Fire Department and Lake Mills EMS, spoke at the meeting saying he didn’t have a problem with the department upgrading their level of care as long as they weren’t looking to be a transporting agency.
“To upgrade to EMT basic level so you can provide a little more care, I don’t personally have a problem with that.”
He said if they were going to be a transporting there would be a fiscal issue to consider.
Dave Sobek, Lake Mills Fire Department chaplain, said he has been an EMT for 25 years.
“My feeling is anything we can do to upgrade patient care is something we should strive for,” he said.
“I think for the department to move in the direction to provide EMT Basic, it shows the dedication and the commitment that each and every individual in this department has made to this community,” said Mike Stratmoen, Johnson Creek Fire Chief.
Ron Wegner, Jefferson Fire and EMS Chief and the President of the Jefferson County Fire Chiefs Association said he thinks the upgrade in service is a good opportunity for the department and all the neighboring departments.
“Anytime you are able to put more licensed EMS people on the street whether it’s in the private services, municipal based service, the community benefits from that,” he said. “You can’t have enough trained people in your community.”
Jefferson has 14 cross trained fire fighters.
“They are there to help in the event a citizen in our community needs their help. I see this as nothing but an upside,” Wegner commented.
Yandre said, “My message to Lake Mills EMS, this is not a takeover there was never anything implied or planned, this is just to put us in a better position to help the community and help you folks.”
Yandre said they are still in the beginning stages of the process for the level of service upgrade and he hopes to have the process complete by early in 2021.
