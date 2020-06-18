Lakeside Lutheran High Schools announced its selections for the 2020 WIAA Scholar Athlete program. Graduating seniors Lauren Thiele and Logan Pampel have been chosen.
Thiele participated in volleyball, basketball and track and field while maintaining a 4.0 grade point average.
Thiele will attend the University of Minnesota and plans on majoring in finance.
Pampel earned two varsity letters each in football, basketball and baseball.
He graduates with a GPA of 3.984 and will attend Manchester College (Ind.) to major in economics.
Each year, member high schools of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association are invited to nominate one boy and one girl for Scholar Athlete honors. The program, which is underwritten by Marshfield Clinic, was launched in 1984 to demonstrate the positive impact of interscholastic athletic activities.
To qualify fo Scholar Athlete recognition, a nominee must have earned at least four varsity letters through the first half of his/her senior year and must have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.
