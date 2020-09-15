ABIGAIL MINNING

Lakeside Lutheran’s Abigail Minning finished in second place with a time of 22 minutes 26 seconds during the season-opening race.

FORT ATKINSON — The Lakeside Lutheran girls cross country lost by the slimmest of margins — 1 point — to host Fort Atkinson during the season-opening race held at Dorothy Carnes Park on Sept. 10.

The Blackhawks edged the Lady Warriors, 27-28, on a wet and cool night.

Sophomore Abigail Minning, a WIAA state qualifier last season, picked up where she left off placing second with a 5K time of 22 minutes, 26 seconds to lead the Lakeside girls.

Fort’s Jada Zorn was the girls meet champion with a time of 21:55.

The Warriors took the next four spots.

Paige Krahn was fifth with a 23:39 and Mya Hemling was sixth with a time of 24:18. The Warrior five was rounded out with Carlee Zimmerman (24:25) and Mia Krahn (24:46).

BOYS

Blackhawk freshman Ben Stricker won the boys race in 18:07.

Mark Garcia was the runner-up in the boys race with a time of 18:18.

Lakeside’s Cameron Weiland finished third overall in the boys race with a time of 18:19. Caleb Garcia was 13th overall and third on the Warriors with a 21:15.

