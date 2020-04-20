4/2/20
Check Welfare E. Lake Street
911 Hang Up W. Madison Street
4/3/20
Assist Fire Stony Road
4/4/20
Dog Bite Crestview Lane
911 Hang Up Mulberry Street
4/5/20
Found Property - Milwaukee toolbox with Milwaukee Drill W. Lake St.
4/6/20
Mutual Aid-JESO (possible fight) Oasis Lane
Found Property - Wallet S. Main Street
911 Hang Up Cherokee Path
Check Welfare Whispering Pines Circle
4/7/20
All other Harassments Tamarack Drive
Detox Grant St./N. Main Street
911 Hang Up W. Tyranena Park Road
4/8/20
Fail to obey traffic sign - construction zone S. Main St. / Woodland Beach Road
Fail to obey traffic sign - construction zone S. Main St. / Woodland Beach Road
Fail to obey traffic sign - construction zone S. Main St. / Woodland Beach Road
All Other Safer at Home S. Main Street
Mutual Aid-JESO Oasis Lane
4/9/20
Car Accident- Reportable, Citation Inattentive Driving Lake Street/Oak Street
Warning Misuse of 911 Oak Street
Welfare Check S Main Street
4/10/20
911 Hang Up South Main Street
Bank alarm E. Madison Street
4/14/20
Sexual Assault S Main Street
4/15/20
Criminal Damage to Property N. CP Avenue
