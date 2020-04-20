4/2/20

Check Welfare E. Lake Street

911 Hang Up W. Madison Street

4/3/20

Assist Fire Stony Road

4/4/20

Dog Bite Crestview Lane

911 Hang Up Mulberry Street

4/5/20

Found Property - Milwaukee toolbox with Milwaukee Drill W. Lake St.

4/6/20

Mutual Aid-JESO (possible fight) Oasis Lane

Found Property - Wallet S. Main Street

911 Hang Up Cherokee Path

Check Welfare Whispering Pines Circle

4/7/20

All other Harassments Tamarack Drive

Detox Grant St./N. Main Street

911 Hang Up W. Tyranena Park Road

4/8/20

Fail to obey traffic sign - construction zone S. Main St. / Woodland Beach Road

Fail to obey traffic sign - construction zone S. Main St. / Woodland Beach Road

Fail to obey traffic sign - construction zone S. Main St. / Woodland Beach Road

All Other Safer at Home S. Main Street

Mutual Aid-JESO Oasis Lane

4/9/20

Car Accident- Reportable, Citation Inattentive Driving Lake Street/Oak Street

Warning Misuse of 911 Oak Street

Welfare Check S Main Street

4/10/20

911 Hang Up South Main Street

Bank alarm E. Madison Street

4/14/20

Sexual Assault S Main Street

4/15/20

Criminal Damage to Property N. CP Avenue

