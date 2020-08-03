7/23/20
Open window E. Madison St.
Warning speeding S. Main St./Pinnacle Dr.
Warning speeding S. Main St./Woodland Beach Rd.
911 Hang up W. Prospect St.
Identity theft Enterprise Dr.
Assist EMS Mulberry St.
Warning failure to maintain high mount brake light S. Ferry St./W. Lake St.
Alarm E. Lake St.
7/24/20
All other complaints — Found skimmer S. Main St.
Accident College St.
911 Hang up N. Main St.
Hit and run N. Main St.
Accident S. Madison St./Water St.
Warning Speeding S. Main St./Catlin Dr.
Citation operating without valid license, warning speeding S. Main St./Keyes St.
Mutual aid Jefferson County Sheriff, armed robbery Hwy 89
7/25/20
15-day expired registration, no proof of insurance W. Tyranena Park Rd./N. Main St.
Warning violate red signal W. Tyranena Park Rd./N. Main St.
Vehicle lock out N. Brewster Dr.
Fire assist N. Main St. x2
Vandalism E. Tyranena Park Rd.
Mutual aid State Patrol 89/94W on ramp
Found property Water St.
Warning speeding Main St./Pine St.
Warning speeding S. Main St./Sandy Beach Rd.
911 hang up Pinnacle Dr.
Warning fail to display license plate CTH V/89
Warning defective high mounted brake lamp, possession of THC, all other possession of drug paraphernalia CTH V/89
7/26/20
911 hang up W. Pine St.
Fire assist E. Madison St.
Warning amplified exhaust, all other possession of drug paraphernalia Washington St./Lake St.
All other verbal argument Center St.
Vehicle lock out N. Ferry Dr.
7/27/20
Harassment Water St.
Mutual aid State Patrol S. Main St.
Found property N. Main St.
Mutual aid State Patrol 260 I-94 westbound
Vehicle lock out W. Tyranena Park Rd.
911 hang up E. Lake St.
7/28/20
911 hang up Sandy Beach Rd.
Citation: operating after suspension 6th, 15 day correction: no insurance, suspended registration Hwy V/89
911 hang-up Owen St.
Vehicle lock out E. Lake St.
Warning expired registration, operating Left of Center N. Main St., W. Prospect St.
7/29/20
911 hang up College St.
Retail Theft W. Tyranena Park Rd.
15-day correction expired registration S. Main St./Keyes St.
Vehicle lock out E. Lake St.
Alarm E. Tyranena Park Rd.
7/30/20
Warning speeding W. Madison St. /W. Tyranena Park Rd.
Warning Speeding W. Madison St. / W. Tyranena Park Rd.
Criminal damage to property Sandy Beach Rd.
Warning defective high mount brake light S. Main St./E. Lake St.
Warning defective high mount brake light S. Main St./E. Lake St.
