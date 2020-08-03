7/23/20

Open window E. Madison St.

Warning speeding S. Main St./Pinnacle Dr.

Warning speeding S. Main St./Woodland Beach Rd.

911 Hang up W. Prospect St.

Identity theft Enterprise Dr.

Assist EMS Mulberry St.

Warning failure to maintain high mount brake light S. Ferry St./W. Lake St.

Alarm E. Lake St.

7/24/20

All other complaints — Found skimmer S. Main St.

Accident College St.

911 Hang up N. Main St.

Hit and run N. Main St.

Accident S. Madison St./Water St.

Warning Speeding S. Main St./Catlin Dr.

Citation operating without valid license, warning speeding S. Main St./Keyes St.

Mutual aid Jefferson County Sheriff, armed robbery Hwy 89

7/25/20

15-day expired registration, no proof of insurance W. Tyranena Park Rd./N. Main St.

Warning violate red signal W. Tyranena Park Rd./N. Main St.

Vehicle lock out N. Brewster Dr.

Fire assist N. Main St. x2

Vandalism E. Tyranena Park Rd.

Mutual aid State Patrol 89/94W on ramp

Found property Water St.

Warning speeding Main St./Pine St.

Warning speeding S. Main St./Sandy Beach Rd.

911 hang up Pinnacle Dr.

Warning fail to display license plate CTH V/89

Warning defective high mounted brake lamp, possession of THC, all other possession of drug paraphernalia CTH V/89

7/26/20

911 hang up W. Pine St.

Fire assist E. Madison St.

Warning amplified exhaust, all other possession of drug paraphernalia Washington St./Lake St.

All other verbal argument Center St.

Vehicle lock out N. Ferry Dr.

7/27/20

Harassment Water St.

Mutual aid State Patrol S. Main St.

Found property N. Main St.

Mutual aid State Patrol 260 I-94 westbound

Vehicle lock out W. Tyranena Park Rd.

911 hang up E. Lake St.

7/28/20

911 hang up Sandy Beach Rd.

Citation: operating after suspension 6th, 15 day correction: no insurance, suspended registration Hwy V/89

911 hang-up Owen St.

Vehicle lock out E. Lake St.

Warning expired registration, operating Left of Center N. Main St., W. Prospect St.

7/29/20

911 hang up College St.

Retail Theft W. Tyranena Park Rd.

15-day correction expired registration S. Main St./Keyes St.

Vehicle lock out E. Lake St.

Alarm E. Tyranena Park Rd.

7/30/20

Warning speeding W. Madison St. /W. Tyranena Park Rd.

Warning Speeding W. Madison St. / W. Tyranena Park Rd.

Criminal damage to property Sandy Beach Rd.

Warning defective high mount brake light S. Main St./E. Lake St.

Warning defective high mount brake light S. Main St./E. Lake St.

