12/23/20
Warning Failure to Maintain Exhaust, Improperly Attached Plates, No Proof of Insurance Hwy V/Hwy 89
Warning Defective Brake Light, Failure to Maintain Exhaust W. Madison Street/N. Main Street
Warning Defective High Mount Brake Light, No Proof of Insurance E. Madison Street/N. Main Street
Warning Speeding Mud Lake Road/Topel Street
Warning Speeding Mulberry Street/ Prairie Avenue
Alarm E. Tyranena Park Road
Warning Speeding Mulberry Street/Prairie Avenue
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/ Catlin Drive
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach
Warning No Proof of Insurance Hwy V/89
Citation Operating After Suspension Citation, Request for Criminal Complaint Possession of W/Intent THC. Possession W/Intent Controlled substance, Possession Of A Prescription without Prescription Municipal Citation Possession of THC K9 Truman Narcotics E Tyranena Park Road
Criminal Traffic OWI (1st) With Passenger Under 16, Crash, Citation Failure to Keep Vehicle Under Control Pleasant Street
Disorderly Conduct Pleasant Street
12/24/20
Warning Headlight Elm Street/Pine Street
Mutual Aid State Patrol, Hit and Run I-94 MM 260 EB
Assist EMS E. Washington Street
Domestic Battery, Domestic Disorderly Conduct, Operating Under the Influence (7th), Fleeing/Eluding, Resisting/Obstructing an Officer, K9 Truman Apprehension N. Main Street
12/25/20
Warning Operating without a Valid License N. Main Street/W. Madison Street
12/26/20
Warning Violate Red Traffic Signal, Defective License Plate Lamps Hwy V/Hwy 89
Citation Operating Without Valid License E. Tyranena Park Road/Birch Street
Vehicle Lockout Oakbrook Drive
15 Day Correction Suspended Registration E. Tyranena Park Road/E. Mills Drive
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
All Other Civil Issue W. Lake Park Place
Citation Operate without Valid License CTHV/89
12/27/20
Mutual Aid JESO 259 W/B I94
Accident E. Lake Street
911 Hang Up N Main Street
Check Welfare Pleasant Street
12/28/20
Threats N. Main Street
Vehicle Lockout W. Tyranena Park Road
Assist EMS W. Lake Park Place
Warning Fail to Stop at Stop Sign E. Prospect Street/ N. Main Street
12/29/20
Warning Speeding S. Main at Woodland Beach
Warning Failure to Obey Stop Sign Jefferson Street/S. CP
Vehicle Lockout E. Tyranena Park Road
