12/23/20

Warning Failure to Maintain Exhaust, Improperly Attached Plates, No Proof of Insurance Hwy V/Hwy 89

Warning Defective Brake Light, Failure to Maintain Exhaust W. Madison Street/N. Main Street

Warning Defective High Mount Brake Light, No Proof of Insurance E. Madison Street/N. Main Street

Warning Speeding Mud Lake Road/Topel Street

Warning Speeding Mulberry Street/ Prairie Avenue

Alarm E. Tyranena Park Road

Warning Speeding Mulberry Street/Prairie Avenue

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/ Catlin Drive

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach

Warning No Proof of Insurance Hwy V/89

Citation Operating After Suspension Citation, Request for Criminal Complaint Possession of W/Intent THC. Possession W/Intent Controlled substance, Possession Of A Prescription without Prescription Municipal Citation Possession of THC K9 Truman Narcotics E Tyranena Park Road

Criminal Traffic OWI (1st) With Passenger Under 16, Crash, Citation Failure to Keep Vehicle Under Control Pleasant Street

Disorderly Conduct Pleasant Street

12/24/20

Warning Headlight Elm Street/Pine Street

Mutual Aid State Patrol, Hit and Run I-94 MM 260 EB

Assist EMS E. Washington Street

Domestic Battery, Domestic Disorderly Conduct, Operating Under the Influence (7th), Fleeing/Eluding, Resisting/Obstructing an Officer, K9 Truman Apprehension N. Main Street

12/25/20

Warning Operating without a Valid License N. Main Street/W. Madison Street

12/26/20

Warning Violate Red Traffic Signal, Defective License Plate Lamps Hwy V/Hwy 89

Citation Operating Without Valid License E. Tyranena Park Road/Birch Street

Vehicle Lockout Oakbrook Drive

15 Day Correction Suspended Registration E. Tyranena Park Road/E. Mills Drive

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

All Other Civil Issue W. Lake Park Place

Citation Operate without Valid License CTHV/89

12/27/20

Mutual Aid JESO 259 W/B I94

Accident E. Lake Street

911 Hang Up N Main Street

Check Welfare Pleasant Street

12/28/20

Threats N. Main Street

Vehicle Lockout W. Tyranena Park Road

Assist EMS W. Lake Park Place

Warning Fail to Stop at Stop Sign E. Prospect Street/ N. Main Street

12/29/20

Warning Speeding S. Main at Woodland Beach

Warning Failure to Obey Stop Sign Jefferson Street/S. CP

Vehicle Lockout E. Tyranena Park Road

