Laura Flood of Laura's Real Estate Group, Johnson Creek, was featured on the cover of the Wisconsin Edition of Top Agent Magazine in January 2021.
Top Agent Magazine is the premier real estate magazine featuring the foremost real estate agents, mortgage professionals, and affiliates in the USA, Europe, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Top Agent Magazine features the top producing and most accomplished professionals in the real estate industry, offering an in-depth look at their careers and providing a blueprint for their success.
To be considered for a feature in Top Agent Magazine all professionals must go through a nomination and interview process. All candidates are evaluated based upon production, professionalism and industry and community involvement. It is considered a privilege to be nominated, as it speaks to a certain success level that all real estate agents strive for. Top Agent has set itself apart as a trusted source of real estate information and inspiration. Flood is a stellar example of the kind of prominent leaders of real estate we are proud to feature in Top Agent Magazine.
Information on nominations receiving this recognition can be found online at:
"I am extremely honored to be nominated and selected for the cover of Top Agent Magazine. I absolutely love Real Estate, my team, and serving our clients for over 25 years,” Flood said.
