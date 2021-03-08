Lydia Buxa a student at Lakeside Lutheran High School and Kaia Heimstreet and Quentin Saylor of Lake Mills High School are National Merit Scholarship finalists.
Buxa, Oconomowoc, is the daughter of Greg and Linda Buxa, she is one of 15,000 students throughout the U.S. to have earned the title. Based on her Finalist standing, Buxa has received a full scholarship to Liberty University, Lynchburg, Va., where she will pursue a degree in nursing.
“Despite the numerous academic challenges that all students face today, a core of motivated and gifted students has risen to meet the obstacles,” said Lakeside Principal James Grasby. “Lydia Buxa is one of those extraordinary students who has consistently used her intellect and personality to its fullest God-given potential both in and out of school. She is a true leader within our student body and in the community at large. Her finalist status is an indication of her potential and the gifts she possesses.”
Heimstreet and Saylor have also advanced to the finalist level of the competition for a National Merit Scholarship. To become a finalist, the students and a school representative, submitted a detailed scholarship application, in which they provided information about their academic records, participation in school and community activities, leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received.
All National Merit Scholarship winners will be selected from this group of finalists. Merit Scholar designees are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments, and potential for success in rigorous college studies.
Three types of National Merit Scholarships will be offered in the spring of 2021. Every Finalist will compete for one of 2,500 National Merit $2,500 scholarships that will be awarded on a state-representational basis. About 1,000 corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards will be provided by approximately 220 corporations and business organizations for Finalists who meet their specified criteria, such as children of the grantor’s employees or residents of communities where sponsor plants or offices are located. In addition, about 180 colleges and universities are expected to finance some 4,100 college-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards for finalists who will attend the sponsor institution.
National Merit Scholarship recipients will be announced from April to July. High school students enter the program by taking the PSAT, the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, during their junior year. Finalists represent less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors and are eligible to receive corporate and college-sponsored scholarships.
