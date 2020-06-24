Editor,
Donald Trump last week held up a Bible for a photo op to show the world that he is a Christian. Trump has said that the Bible is his favorite book, however he is unable to remember even one verse from it. If he is a Christian, then why does he mocked the prayers of others? Why does he say that he “doesn’t like to ask God for forgiveness”? Don’t Christians seek God’s forgiveness?
Trump has called immigrants, terrorists and rapists. He said, “these aren’t people, these are animals.” But, according to the bible, “Jesus said, “Truly I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of my brethren you did it to me.” Matthew 25:40. As for separating children from their parents and placing them in detention camps we can look to Matthew 18:10 which speaks to how children should be treated. “Do not despise the little ones. For I tell you, that their angels in heaven always see the face of my father in heaven.”
White Americans tend to be Trump’s biggest supporters. He repeatedly supports whites who protest (as with Charlottesville, 2017 and Michigan 2020) and shames protestors, of all races, who peacefully protest for equal rights. It is clear that the U.S. has become more divided. Even though the Bible states, “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called sons of God.” Matthew 5:9
If Trump is Christian, shouldn’t he know that we are all created by God. “There is neither Jew nor Gentile, neither slave nor free, nor is there male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus.” Galacians 3:26-28. James 2:9 speaks directly about prejudice being anti-Christian. “If you show partiality, you are committing sin and are convicted by the law as transgressors (Sinners).” Matthew 22:39 states that you should “Love thy neighbor as thyself.” It does not say your white neighbor. Those who know the Bible well know that Moses married a Cushite woman. Cushites are from Southern Ethiopia and are known for their “black skin.” When Moses brother and sister spoke against Moses marrying his Cushite wife, God rebuked them expressing sharp disapproval. (Numbers 2:1-19).
If Donald Trump is Christian, why does he continually act in unchristian ways?
PJ Martin
Watertown
