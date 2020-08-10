Dear Editor,
On behalf of the Lake Mills High School class of 2020, I would like to thank everyone who made our July graduation ceremony possible. It meant a lot to us to be able to have an in-person ceremony to celebrate our years in the Lake Mills School District.
After finishing our high school senior year online, being all together one last time was very important to our class. We were so grateful that the teachers and staff gave us that opportunity and took the time to plan and execute a safe, yet memorable ceremony for our class. It will be a moment our class will never forget.
Thank you to Cale Vogel, Todd Patton, Diane Sweeney, Jason Quinn, Megan Larrabee, Stephen Considine and everyone else who made our graduation happen. And a special thank you to Pam Streich for her time in the school district, we wish you the best.
Magen Polzin and the Class of 2020
