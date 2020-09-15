Watertown Luther Prep’s girls tennis team defeated host Lake Mills 4-3 on Monday to improve to 4-0 on the season.
The Phoenix swept singles play to earn the one-point decision.
Alethia Schmidt defeated Claudia Curtis 6-2, 6-4 at the No. 1 flight while Haley Olson beat Isabel Retrum 6-3, 6-3 at the No. 2 spot.
Abigail Schewe (No. 3) earned a 6-1, 6-2 decision over Hannah Alexander and Katie Schmidt (No. 4) topped Sydney Williams 6-2, 6-2.
In doubles, The L-Cat team of Gabby Mahr and Katrina Breaker beat Rachel Schoeneck and Katie Schoeneck 6-0, 6-3 at the No. 1 flight.
Molly Williams and Brooke Sehmer (No. 2) beat Sarah Vance and Rebekah Schroeder 6-2, 6-2 while Rojina Kaufman and Hannah Lamke (No. 3) bested Lauren Crocker and Kayla Roethke 6-3, 6-3.
LUTHER PREP 4, LAKE MILLS 3
Singles
No. 1 — Alethia Schmidt (LP) def. Claudia Curtis (LM) 6-2, 6-4
No. 2 — Haley Olson (LP) def. Isabel Retrum (LM) 6-3, 6-3
No. 3 — Abigail Schewe (LP) def. Hannah Alexander (LM) 6-1, 6-2
No. 4 — Katie Schmidt (LP) def. Sydney Williams (LM) 6-2, 6-2
Doubles
No. 1 — Gabby Mahr/Katrina Breaker (LM) def. Rachel Schoeneck/Katie Schoeneck (LP) 6-0, 6-3
No. 2 — Molly Williams/Brooke Sehmer (LM) def. Sarah Vance/Rebekah Schroeder (LP) 6-2, 6-2
No. 3 — Rojina Kaufman/Hannah Lamke (LM) def. Lauren Crocker/Kayla Roethke (LP) 6-3, 6-3
BIG FOOT TRIANGULAR
Lake Mills lost 6-1 to Big Foot and fell 4-3 to Brookfield Academy at the Big Foot Triangular on Sept. 12.
Against Big Foot, Molly Williams and Brooke Sehmer won 6-0, 7-5 at No. 2 doubles.
In the Brookfield match, the L-Cats won the top three singles flights. At the No. 1 spot, Claudia Curtis was victorious 6-3, 6-6 (10-9). Isabelle Retrum (No. 2) won 6-4, 6-1 while Hannah Williams (No. 3) was a 6-2, 6-2 victor.
“The team played a lot better in our second match of the day, I am excited to play Big Foot again on Friday,” Lake Mills girls tennis coach Stephanie Hanke said. “Singles really stepped up in the second match. Curtis, Retrum and Alexander played aggressive and it shows in their scores.”
Brookfield won the event with nine points, edging Big Foot by one. Lake Mills scored four points.
