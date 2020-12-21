The Lake Mills City Council approved a zoning change ordinance Tuesday from two-family residential and rural development to multi-family residential with a planned development district overlay for the property at 1204 S. Main Street, purchased from the city earlier this year by Formul Development LLC., owned by Doug Mulay and Jason Forest.
Mulay asked the council to move the ordinance to the third reading to be approved Tuesday. Formul plans to build three- and five-unit condo complexes.
“We’re doing everything the city and state has asked us to do. We are going to do it right,” said Doug Mulay, Formul Development LLC. “We would like to get this project on the ground before the end of the year. We would like to have foundations going in the Spring. We would like to contribute to the city in 2021.”
“The proposal to rezone to multi-family allows them to have multiple buildings on the site and it enables the density they are asking for, which is 16 units on that two-acre property,” said Dustin Wolff, city planner. “They do look sort of like single family homes.”
He said there will be greenspace on the site as well as ample parking.
“There shouldn’t be any parking issues on Main Street,” he said. “We’ve been planning for nearly a decade in this area to encourage redevelopment.”
A one-year extension to Tax Increment District #2 was approved by the council for the purpose of funding affordable housing.
The city can use the funds collected in 2021 to further workforce housing opportunities and projects in the city.
“There is a housing affordability issue in the community,” Wolff said. “This is a unique opportunity where you have a TID that is closing that you could keep open for one more year.”
The funds are not for use in the TID, they can be used citywide, Wolff said. The money generated by keeping the TID open another year can be used for property acquisition, construction, development of infrastructure, a local needs-based grant program, development incentives and more.
“The caveat with the money is 75% of it has to be used for workforce housing. The other 25% can be used for housing improvement in the municipality,” he said.
The council approved a fund transfer of $25,785 from City Council Contingency to Judicial and Financial budgets for the payroll and benefits for the municipal court clerk/finance assistant position, which increased from part time to full time earlier this year.
“This position was filled last year,” said Steve Wilke, city manager.
At a meeting in January 2020 the council reviewed the change to the municipal court clerk position from part time to full time with half of the hours allocated to the finance department. It was also noted that the budget amendment would occur later in the year.
“The position has been full time since February,” said Elizabeth Milbrath, treasurer, finance director.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.