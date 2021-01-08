12/30/20

Warning Failure to Obey Sign N. Main Street/W.Tyranena Park Road

Mutual Aid Jefferson County, Vehicle Lockout Hwy B

Citation Possession of Paraphernalia x2, Operating After Suspension, All Other Possession of THC W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

12/31/20

Warning Speeding N. CP Avenue/E. Lake Street

Warning Speeding, Citation Operating After Suspension E. Lake Street/Grove Street

Warning Speeding S. Main at Woodland beach x3

Mutual Aid Jefferson County Oasis Truck Stop

Warning Defective Headlight S. Main Street

Warning Speeding Owen Street/Reed Street

Assist EMS Norton Street

1/1/2021

Assist EMS Mulberry Street

911 Open line Cherokee Path

Mutual Aid Jefferson PD E. Washington Street

Warning Defective Tail light N. Main Street/Oak Street

1/2/2021

911 Open line Meadowridge Court

Warning Defective High Mounted Stop Lamp 89/CTHV

Citation Operate After Suspension 89/Prospect Street

Warning Tint CTHV/Birch

911 hang up Cherokee Path

Warning Failure to Display License Plate, Failure to Display Registration Sticker CTHV/Birch

Warning Obstructed View, Exhaust CTHV/89

1/3/2021

Death Investigation Tamarack Drive

Dog at Large Oakbrook Drive

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Pinnacle Drive

Citation Operate After Suspension, All other Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Citation Possession of THC, Possession Of Prescription Without Prescription Lake/Grove

Warning Left of Center, Defective Tail Light Lake/Grove

Assist Fire Mulberry Street

1/4/2021

All other Fraud Water Street

Theft Enterprise Drive

911 hang up/all other domestic Elm Street

Warning Failure to Display License Plate CTHV/Birch

Warning Unlawful U-Turn Birch Street/Birch Court

1/5/2021

Open Door W. Lake Street

Open Door S. Main Street

Fraud N. Main Street

Check Welfare E. Lake Street

Warning Disorderly Conduct Water Street

911 Hang up O'Neil Street

Warning Disorderly Conduct/Trespassing Topel's

Warning Illegible Plate CTHV/CTHA

1/6/2021

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

Vehicle Town CP Avenue

All Other Check Welfare Water Street

Warning Defective Headlight N. Main Street/Oak Street

