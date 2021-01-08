12/30/20
Warning Failure to Obey Sign N. Main Street/W.Tyranena Park Road
Mutual Aid Jefferson County, Vehicle Lockout Hwy B
Citation Possession of Paraphernalia x2, Operating After Suspension, All Other Possession of THC W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
12/31/20
Warning Speeding N. CP Avenue/E. Lake Street
Warning Speeding, Citation Operating After Suspension E. Lake Street/Grove Street
Warning Speeding S. Main at Woodland beach x3
Mutual Aid Jefferson County Oasis Truck Stop
Warning Defective Headlight S. Main Street
Warning Speeding Owen Street/Reed Street
Assist EMS Norton Street
1/1/2021
Assist EMS Mulberry Street
911 Open line Cherokee Path
Mutual Aid Jefferson PD E. Washington Street
Warning Defective Tail light N. Main Street/Oak Street
1/2/2021
911 Open line Meadowridge Court
Warning Defective High Mounted Stop Lamp 89/CTHV
Citation Operate After Suspension 89/Prospect Street
Warning Tint CTHV/Birch
911 hang up Cherokee Path
Warning Failure to Display License Plate, Failure to Display Registration Sticker CTHV/Birch
Warning Obstructed View, Exhaust CTHV/89
1/3/2021
Death Investigation Tamarack Drive
Dog at Large Oakbrook Drive
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Pinnacle Drive
Citation Operate After Suspension, All other Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Citation Possession of THC, Possession Of Prescription Without Prescription Lake/Grove
Warning Left of Center, Defective Tail Light Lake/Grove
Assist Fire Mulberry Street
1/4/2021
All other Fraud Water Street
Theft Enterprise Drive
911 hang up/all other domestic Elm Street
Warning Failure to Display License Plate CTHV/Birch
Warning Unlawful U-Turn Birch Street/Birch Court
1/5/2021
Open Door W. Lake Street
Open Door S. Main Street
Fraud N. Main Street
Check Welfare E. Lake Street
Warning Disorderly Conduct Water Street
911 Hang up O'Neil Street
Warning Disorderly Conduct/Trespassing Topel's
Warning Illegible Plate CTHV/CTHA
1/6/2021
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
Vehicle Town CP Avenue
All Other Check Welfare Water Street
Warning Defective Headlight N. Main Street/Oak Street
