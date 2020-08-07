Dear Editor,
According to Dr. Fauci, from the CDC, hundreds of thousands of children have been infected with COVID-19. The new study just out from South Korea, shows children from the ages of 10 to 19 are able to transmit the virus as effectively as adults.
Dr. Taylor Heald-Sargent has published the fact that infected children have at least as much of the coronavirus in their noses and throats, as infected adults. Children younger than five years of age may host 100 times as much of the virus in the upper respiratory tract as adults. This could have serious repercussions for opening up schools.
At a YMCA Camp in Georgia, a camp councilor, who was wearing a mask, tested positive, for the COVID-19 virus. They sent him home, whereupon 260 children were then infected with COVID-19.
This was the camp infection rate: ages 6-10— 51%; ages 11-17— 44% and ages 18-21— 33%.
Parents were going to “compare” going to this camp, like sending their children back to school, did not work out too well! As of Friday, July 31, 228 children under the age of 17 have died from COVID-19, in the United States.
The professional baseball teams, with their 15 minute COVID-19 tests, all money, and resources in the world, cannot keep the virus from infecting the players, how are you going to keep it out of the school? Are the schools having the 15 minute test, and results, before classes start each morning? How are you going to know who is infected with the virus without testing? Why should the teachers put their lives at risk? The bus drivers? The janitors? The cafeteria workers? Your children? No one’s life is worth that sacrifice. It is just not safe, and we do not have this virus under any kind of control in the state of Wisconsin, to even consider such a life and death decision. Everyone wants children safely back to school, safe for everyone!
Debra Gillihan
Lake Mills
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.