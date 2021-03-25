The Rock Lake Improvement Association is a volunteer, nonpartisan, nonprofit organization with a mission to preserve, protect and improve the health of Rock Lake for the enjoyment of all community members both now and for future generations. The Town of Lake Mills has jurisdiction over many aspects of the lake.
On April 6, town residents will be electing a town chairperson. Consequently, RLIA believes residents should be interested in the candidates’ position on issues facing the lake. The Rock Lake Improvement Association submitted the following issues for candidates to consider for their response:
Currently, the town board faces the following lake issues:
1. Lake capacity, or how many boats can safely use the lake at any one time.
2. Annual funding/management of Clean Boats /Clean Waters (a boat inspection program to help prevent invasive species from entering our lake).
3. Boat Patrol’s law enforcement of regulations including such issues as: increasing the frequency of patrols, citation verses warnings.
4. Management of the Slow No Wake zone, or the distance from shore that boats must operate without creating a wake. Should this rule be changed from the current multiple distances (100’ for motorized boats and 200’ for Jet skis) to a consistent 200’ from shore for all?
5. Multi-family lots wanting more access to the water through either more piers or more boat slips per pier.
Candidates were asked to provide answers to the questions of their choice. Their answers are shared below.
Brian Benisch
The protection and preservation of Rock Lake and maximizing enjoyment of the lake by Rock Lake property owners are my priorities. I feel that collaboration between the Town of Lake Mills, the City of Lake Mills, the Rock Lake Improvement Association (RLIA), local law enforcement and Rock Lake property owners is the most effective way to accomplish goals for Rock Lake betterment. The initiatives I feel will provide the greatest value toward accomplishment of these goals are expansion of the Slow No Wake (SNW) regulation and addressing concerns related to lake capacity.
The current SNW regulation is 100’ for motorized boats and 200’ for jet skis. Expanding this regulation to 200’ for all motorized crafts serves to preserve the shoreline from erosion and other damage, preserve aquatic life, and increase the level of enjoyment for Rock Lake residents, beach goers and other swimmers, fisherman and non-motorized craft users. This SNW change was implemented on Cambridge’s Lake Ripley with satisfaction from Lake Ripley residents and few objections from motorized craft users. This change provides more benefit than inconvenience and the transition of this regulation, along with the increased enforcement, would have my full commitment.
Lake capacity is an issue worthy of time and resources to increase the quality of lake life for Rock Lake property owners. I hear from residents that they feel the impact of overcrowding on busy weekends. The search for solutions to the lake capacity issue requires study of parking and enforcement concerns in order to create a plan for management of the numbers of users. Finding a balance of motorized and non-motorized lake users will protect the quality of the lake and protect the residents who own property, pay taxes and value life on the lake. Among resources benefiting the lake is The Clean Boats Clean (CBCW) grant which provides resources for volunteers and paid staff to have a presence at boat launches to increase awareness about aquatic invasive species. By inspecting boats and trailers, handing out informational brochures to boaters and generally building rapport with the boating community, the threat of invasive species in Rock Lake can be decreased. I will look to leaders associated with this and other programs for guidance in creating a path for accomplishing our goals.
Working as part of the team of people working to preserve and better Rock Lake will be my privilege as Lake Mills Town Chair.
Tom Buechel
As an owner of shared family lake property in northern Wisconsin and my experience locally, I would prioritize the Rock Lake issues as follows:
Safety should always be a community priority. Alignment of the 200’ Slow No-Wake zone creates a consistent safety zone to protect swimmers, pets and non-motorized crafts. The zone also helps keep our shorelines healthy, reduces the chance of pier damage and can slow the spread of existing invasive species. As a town homeowner with children, I also know that there are plenty of young people using recreational watercrafts. Consistency of the No Wake zone reduces confusion and helps emphasize the importance of the lake regulations in maintaining safety for all.
Expanding the Slow-No Wake zone for motorized boats does result in some shrinkage of available lake surface area for motorboats from about 94.5% to 89% of the lake, yet approximately 1,000 acres remains readily usable. It is also important to recognize that as non-motorized users on Rock Lake increase in numbers, so should support of a wider zone of safety. Lastly, Slow-No Wake zone enlargement and consistency helps law enforcement perform their jobs when on the water and buffers recreational users who unintentionally form a wake along the outer reaches of the zone.
Invasive species present a major concern to Rock Lake and area watersheds. People often think that the number of boats entering the lake drives the highest propensity of risk, however it’s how educated the boaters are that prevents the introduction of destructive invasive species. Key programs and protocols offered by Play Clean Go, the Wisconsin DNR and local organizations go a long way to strategically reduce the odds that an organism enters our lake via watercraft, making management and funding another top priority to keep our waters clean. If the cleanliness and safety of our waters is jeopardized by invasive species including Eurasian milfoil, starry stonewort, rusty crayfish or additional zebra mussels, the benefit of additional pier access and the recreation and tourism that Lake Mills prides itself on will likely evaporate to some degree. Prevention of invasive species, restoration of aquatic habitat and beautification of the lake should be important to us all.
It is important to realize that to address all of these important issues as town chairperson, I will acquire the necessary information, survey residents and associations, abide by state, county and local regulations, and work collaboratively for our shared land and water resources.
