The Watertown Agri-Business Club will be breaking the mold this year by hosting a drive-thru farm tour and grilled cheese meal to-go at Dettmann Dairy Farms on Father’s Day, June 20, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Although we are disappointed we are unable to have our traditional Father’s Day Breakfast, we are excited to be trying something new this year,” said Brad Brusveen, President of the Watertown Agri-Business Club. “We have received great sponsorship from the local communities and look forward to serving a delicious dairy packed drive-thru meal featuring hot- off-the-grill grilled cheese and grilled ham and cheese sandwiches,” he added.
The to-go style lunch will feature a choice of a grilled cheese or grilled ham and cheese sandwich along with Just the Cheese Chips, Bakers string cheese, a yogurt stick, apple slices, Kwik Trip cookie, Sassy Cow Creamery milk and Culver’s of Johnson Creek frozen custard coupon.
Tickets for the drive-thru dairy brunch are $8 at the door or $7 in advance. Tickets will be available at Ace Hardware in Watertown, Glenn’s Market, Kraemer’s Wisconsin Cheese, Bank of Lake Mills in Lake Mills and Watertown, State Bank of Reeseville in Reeseville and Watertown, Ixonia Bank, TBE Trailers in Watertown and Agri-Business Club members.
This year’s event will be hosted by Dettmann Dairy Farms, of Johnson Creek. The farm is operated by Tim and Amy Dettmann, Tim's son, Mike and wife Sue, and their three boys, Drew, Alex and Cole. The dairy is home to 600 Holstein cows and operates over 2,000 acres of cropland. While driving on a designated route, attendees will be able to see equipment used on the farm, see the feed the cows consume, and pass through one of the freestall barns on the farm to see the cows.
In addition to the lunch, the Watertown Agri-Business Club will be selling raffle tickets at the farm and in advance by some of its members. First prize is $600, second prize is $300, third is $200, fourth through sixth are $100, seven to tenth are $50, 11-14th place is $25 for a total of $1,700. One raffle ticket is $5 or 5 tickets for $20. The drawing will be on June 20, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Dettmann Dairy Farm and you do not need to be present to win.
Those who would like to purchase raffle tickets in advance, please contact Steve Zillmer at 920-960-9111 or Neale Jones at 608- 434-4024. There will be an online auction as well through Jones Auction & Realty for some additional items that were generously donated by local businesses.
The Watertown Agri-Business Club was started in 1967 by a group of about 30 men that had dinner and talked about how farmers can work with other local businesses to make Watertown a better place for all. The organization holds nine monthly business meetings a year and hosts an annual two-day dairy breakfast on Father’s Day weekend as their largest fundraiser for the year. The club is proud to award tens of thousands of dollars in scholarships to local youth pursuing a career in agriculture every year. For more information, contact President, Brad Brusveen at 920-253-1322.