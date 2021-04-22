Tom Buechel chaired his first meeting Tuesday, April 20 when the Lake Mills Town Board met after the annual meeting.
“It’s a privilege and an honor to serve,” Buechel said. “Thanks for allowing me to serve the Town of Lake Mills.”
He encouraged town residents to email the clerk with questions and concerns to be sent to the town board members.
Special event applicants spoke during public comment portion of the meeting about the possibility of their events going forward this Spring and Summer. Earlier in the year the town board decided to not accept any special event permits through the summer, due to the pandemic. The board heard from the organizer of the regatta on Rock Lake set to be May 15 about whether the event could go forward. The board decided to discuss the issue before the road tour, which is set for Friday.
A conditional use permit was approved by the board for Martin Dula, contingent upon meeting with the building inspector, for a conference center/banquet hall at an existing barn on his property on Fintch Brothers Road. The board also approved rezoning the property from A-1 Exclusive Agricultural to A-2 Agricultural and Rural Business.
“The idea is to have a space people could rent out for graduations, parties and weddings,” said Martin Dula, property owner.
The board heard from Kory Horton, town engineer on the Crossman Road project.
The plan is to widen the road in areas. In some areas there will be 14-foot asphalt paved lanes and six-foot shoulders.
“It makes it much safer for trucks turning and stopping in the area,” Horton said referring to Daybreak Foods.
The engineer plans to connect with Daybreak for a steep culvert near their property.
“We will go to bid after that and hope to have the project completed by the end of the year,” Horton said.
In other business the board:
— Appointed individuals to town boards and committees.
— Approved rezoning request for Aaron Johnson from A-1 to create a 2-acre A-3 building site on County Road A.
—Tabled discussion of the ‘no parking’ signs at Ferry Park.
— Discussed forming a committee of interested residents to study a new town hall facility.
