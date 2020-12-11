Say “Thanks” to others with free gratitude cards

The partners of Every Child Thrives (ECT), a collaboration of the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation (GWCHF), have launched a 20,000 Messages of Thanks Challenge to spread gratitude and words of encouragement across Dodge and Jefferson Counties.
“The stresses of the Covid 19 pandemic are affecting just about everyone in our community,” said Erin Meyer, ECT partner and Watertown Unified School District Director of Secondary Teaching and Learning. “Now more than ever it’s important for us to come together and spread positive messages across our region.”
The campaign features brightly colored gratitude cards with the message “Can’t Mask My Gratitude for Everything You Do!” The cards are free of charge and available to businesses, schools, churches, libraries, civic groups, other organizations and individuals.
“During this unprecedented time, we hope to spread 20,000 messages of gratitude throughout our two counties,” said Tina Crave, GWCHF President and CEO. “The campaign was created to encourage the community to thank the organizations and personnel working hard to keep us safe during the pandemic, and to show appreciation for neighbors and friends who are providing support or lending a helping hand.”
Cards with envelopes are available in bundles of 100 and can be delivered to any location in Dodge or Jefferson County. Bundles can be ordered online by visiting watertownhealthfoundation.com/gratitude. Please call the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation at (920) 390-4680 with any questions about ordering.
Cards are also available for pick up in smaller quantities at the following locations. Please call ahead to check hours of operation and availability.
Juneau
UW Madison Division of Extension (in Dodge County Admin Building)
Dodgeland School District - District Office
Johnson Creek
Johnson Creek Public Library
Jefferson
City of Jefferson Parks, Recreation & Forestry
Jefferson Public Library
Jefferson Chamber of Commerce
Jefferson County Administration Office
McDermott Top Shop, LLC
School District of Jefferson - District Office
Lake Mills
Club 55 Senior Center Lake Mills
Countryside Jewelry
Watertown
Area Dental Clinic
Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation
Jefferson Travel
Oswald Konz Financial
Tina Johnson, Mary Kay Cosmetics
Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce
Watertown Area YMCA
Watertown City Hall
Webster Elementary School - School Office
ZBM, Inc.
