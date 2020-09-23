Every year a friend of mine swims around Rock Lake. This year, I accompanied him in my kayak from Korth Bay to Sandy Beach. I was supposed to be available to help in an emergency and provide more visibility to passing motor boats or jet skis. In the end, it turned out to be a lovely excuse to just float on the water.
As I watched the light play on the water’s surface, I realized that I hadn’t just floated like this all summer long. I felt the water rock under my hips; felt the sun on my skin; watched the dragonflies zoom around. I listened to the stroke and breath rhythm of my friend and my heart would hitch when that rhythm changed. I would quickly glance over to him to make sure everything was alright. After a while, my concern over the occasional rhythm change lessened and I spent more time staring into the water. I saw a perch flit under my boat and continue to swim under my friend. I smiled because they are easy to identify with their vertical stripes and doubted that my friend had noticed the fish underneath him. I watched a sunfish escape into a chara burrow hole. Chara is actually a native aquatic algae (a macro algae like seaweed) which develops dense mats along the bottom of the lake. This plant stabilizes the lake’s bottom sediment, provides food for waterfowl, cover for fish and supports insects and critters which bass and bluegill love. Over in Marsh Lake (the other side of the train trestle) these extensive hidey-holes seem to twist and disappear creating a whole world that’s hidden from us.
As we approached Elm Point, I saw tiny silver slivers that jumped, breaking the surface of the water. There were schools of small slender fish skittering in formation away from the shadow that I was casting. Still, my friend swam on. It was a gift he gave me. An excuse to drift and be a part of the lake. It made me think about that quote: “No man steps into the same river twice, for it’s not the same river and he’s not the same man.” Have you taken time this summer to peek into the lake? Over Memorial Day, the east side of the lake was littered with the floating debris from the city’s storm sewers after some heavy rains. Over the Fourth of July, the lake was hazy from the churn of so many watercrafts. Many days, the west side has been clogged with floating dead plants and clinging filamentous algae. Today, the water is so clear. When did you experience the lake this summer? What face did you see?
The seagulls are starting to gather and I’ve heard the busy, hooty, clicking call of the coots. The ospreys have appeared to have fledged. Summer is handing off to Fall. The seasons are turning. It’s still gorgeous on the water—catch a wide horizon from Korth Park; gaze at an intense sunset made all the more dramatic from the wildfires ravaging the west; dangle your feet from any number of public piers; watch the quiet magic of moonlight glimmering on the lake’s surface. If you’re lucky enough to have a boat or paddle board, drag yourself out one more time and stare into the water. It is a good time to consider how blessed we are to be here, at this point, at this turning, held by our lake.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.