The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Jefferson County is beginning a new book club in February.
The club will run for six weeks and be reading “Loving Someone Who Has Dementia:How to Find Hope While Coping With Stress and Grief,” by Pauline Boss, PhD.
This book is ideal for anyone currently providing care for someone with dementia. However, anyone is welcome to attend. Space is limited so register early.
For more information call Heather Jones, Dementia Care Specialist with the ADRC, at (920) 675-4035.
