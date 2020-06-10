There’s one thing almost anyone can donate to help save the life of another person and it doesn’t cost a dime. Give blood. For Violet Topel she’s been doing it for 70 years. On Tuesday, June 9 at the Lake Mills Community Blood drive she donated her 14th gallon.
“I started in 1950,” she said. “You had to be 21 at the time and someone signed my mother’s name.”
She started giving regularly when she worked at Kraft in Beaver Dam.
“They paid you to give blood.”
In honor of her momentous donation Violet’s son Daniel, daughter-in-law Tara and grandson Christian donated blood in her honor the same day.
“It’s changed a lot in 70 years. It was really different back then. You had to get weighed and now there are a lot more questions.”
She said the blood drives used to take place at the Moravian Church.
The 90-year-old said her motivation is simple, just to help people.
“It’s something I can do to help others.”
She recalled a time when a man had been in a car accident and she donated to replace the pint of blood he lost.
“I donated for an aunt once too,” she said. “I just like to volunteer, and this helps a lot of people.”
She encourages others who haven’t given blood to try it.
“I think there are a lot of people who could give blood that don’t.”
Violet said giving blood doesn’t hurt.
“And you meet a lot of nice people,” she said looking at the person preparing her arm for the donation with a smile beneath her mask, made by her granddaughter Mallory.
With the coronavirus pandemic there is an urgent need for blood. With blood drives being cancelled in March the American Red Cross is facing a shortage of blood with hospitals resuming paused procedures.
The American Red Cross is offering a $5 Amazon gift card to anyone who donates in the month of June. The Red Cross reported demand for blood from hospitals has gone up 30% in recent weeks while blood drives have continued to be hampered by closed businesses and community organizations that would traditionally host them, according to spokesperson Laura McGuire.
Violet’s son Daniel gave blood for the first time in honor of his mom.
“It’s pretty cool my mom has been donating for so long.”
He said both of his kids have donated in high school.
Christian Topel, Violet’s grandson said he donates to help the community.
“I have 0 negative, so I know it’s in demand,” Christian said.
Violet’s blood type is O.
“As long as I can get down here. I will donate.”
The Red Cross is counting on the public to schedule appointments. That can be done by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming blood drives include: June 17 at Jefferson High School, 700 W. Milwaukee St., 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; June 18 at Johnson Creek Community Center, 417 Union St., 12 p.m.-6 p.m., June 19 at Amundson Center, 200 Spring St., Cambridge, 1 p.m.-6 p.m.; June 24 at St. John’s Lutheran School, 413 E. Madison St., Waterloo, 12:30-5:30 p.m. and June 24 at Rock Lake Baptist Church, 191 E. Pine St., 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; June 30 at Masonic Center, 617 Masonic Blvd., Jefferson, 1 p.m.-6 p.m.; July 6 at St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran School, 706 Jones St., Watertown, 12 p.m.- 6p.m.; July 7 at St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran School, 706 Jones St., Watertown, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.
The next Lake Mills Community Blood Drive will be at the Lake Mills City Hall on Aug. 4 from 12 p.m.-6 p.m.
