Looking for a family fun activity to get the kids moving after a winter of being inside? Have you been thinking of a way to do something great for the earth to celebrate Earth Day on April 22?
Join the Rock Lake Improvement Association (RLIA) and Jefferson County Land and Conservation Department, in a trash pickup and garlic mustard pull, the week of April 22 through May 1. Due to COVID issues, the event will be “on your own,” gather with family members or just take a few minutes to clean up a local property.
This can be on one’s own private property or on any of the numerous public properties around the lake. Stop at Tyranena Park, Korth Park, Bartel’s Beach, Sandy Beach, or any of the boat landings around the area. Have a boat? Feel free to grab a friend and circle the lake picking up trash.
Garlic mustard is a local invasive species that is rapidly taking over our area. It can be harmful to other plants by secreting a toxin in the roots that kills off beneficial soil fungi that other plants need to grow. Because it grows early, it can also shade out other desired plant species. If you decide to pull some garlic mustard, go online to find a photo to make sure you are pulling the correct plant.
It can be a very difficult plant to eradicate, please wear gloves when pulling and be sure to get its root before it flowers and goes to seed. The root can also be dug on those hard to get plants. It is easiest to do this when the soil is moist after a rain or in the morning after a heavy dew. The next step is to bag it in a plastic garbage bag and throw it away.
For those who are a bit more adventurous, garlic mustard is edible, both the young plants and roots. A quick internet search will turn up numerous recipes.
Have some fun and take pictures of what is found, tagging RLIA @RockLakeWi or use #CleanUpLakeMills. Persons do not need to be a member to participate in the cleanup.
Special thanks to the City of Lake Mills Parks and Forestry Dept. who will be providing a garbage dumpster at Bartel’s Beach that can be used for the garbage collected as part of this effort.
The RLIA thanks you and by participating, you will truly be making a difference in beautifying our community and helping the local ecosystem at the same time.
