The Lake Mills FFA Alumni will host a 9 pin tap tournament and fundraiser April 10 at Hering's Fish Bowl, 137 Sandy Beach Rd. There will be two shifts of bowling at 4 and 7 p.m.

The cost to participate is $10 for adults and $5 per FFA member, high school or middle school student. The event is free for children in grades four and under.

There will also be a 50/50 raffle and a live auction at 6 p.m. with large items and "take a chance" envelopes. The bucket raffle will end at 9 p.m.

There will be six people per lane and people can sign up as individuals or teams. Those interested in signing up can text message Dave Messmer at 920-988-5455.

For more information on bucket raffle items and schedules check the Lake Mills FFA Alumni (Wisconsin) Facebook page. 

Load comments