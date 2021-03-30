The Lake Mills FFA Alumni will host a 9 pin tap tournament and fundraiser April 10 at Hering's Fish Bowl, 137 Sandy Beach Rd. There will be two shifts of bowling at 4 and 7 p.m.
The cost to participate is $10 for adults and $5 per FFA member, high school or middle school student. The event is free for children in grades four and under.
There will also be a 50/50 raffle and a live auction at 6 p.m. with large items and "take a chance" envelopes. The bucket raffle will end at 9 p.m.
There will be six people per lane and people can sign up as individuals or teams. Those interested in signing up can text message Dave Messmer at 920-988-5455.
For more information on bucket raffle items and schedules check the Lake Mills FFA Alumni (Wisconsin) Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.