Keep COVID out of Lake Mills

It’s time to reevaluate what you thought you knew about COVID-19.
The number of COVID cases in Jefferson County is on the rise and it’s time for us to consider our responsibility in its spread.
Do we want to keep our schools open? Most of us do. Some have chosen other options like virtual or home school and that’s OK too, but if we want to keep our youngest learners in classrooms there are a few things we need to do.
A group of Lake Mills organizations is banding together to Keep COVID Out of our schools and most importantly out of Lake Mills as much as possible by wearing masks, washing your hands and keeping your distance.
On Saturday, the Jefferson County Health Department issued a health alert because the coronavirus' community spread has gotten so extreme. The seven-day rolling average of positive cases each day has reached 39 per 100,000 residents, as of Monday morning. Anything 25 and over is considered "very high risk," so it’s a big deal.
And this past week, the White House Coronavirus Task Force listed the Fort Atkinson and Watertown region among the 12 areas in Wisconsin in its "red zone." We don't know exactly what all the parameters for being named to the "red zone" are, but it can't be good.
In fact, it has gotten so bad that area hospitals are worried about not being able to have enough beds for COVID-19 patients and the Jefferson County Health Department does not have enough staff to do all the contact tracing that is needed within 24 hours of a positive test result. From now on, if you test positive, the responsibility is on you to tell close contacts that they have been exposed to the virus and should get tested ASAP.
These are small things we can all do until there is a vaccine or a cure to this terrible virus. This week we talked with Sue Slauson about her COVID-19 journey and road to recovery. She spent 66 days in the hospital, some of them on a ventilator fighting for her life.
It’s time to get serious, Lake Mills. It’s on all of us to prevent further spread of this virus, which doesn’t only harm you when you have it, but seems to have unknown long-term side effects.
According to UW Health’s chief quality officer Dr. Jeff Pathof, an emergency medicine physician, they don’t yet know what the long-term side effects will be of COVID-19.
“Researchers started to see this trend where people all over the world who had COVID just weren’t recovering like you would expect from a cold of the flu,” he said.
Researchers found some startling facts. After looking at imaging of the lungs, they saw a pattern consistent with scaring that in other conditions is often permanent.
“You could develop scaring in the lungs that doesn’t reverse itself and you may not have the ability to exert yourself or do the things you did pre-COVID because your lungs don’t function as well as they used to.”
Another study looked at people who are recovering from COVID-19, who no longer have the virus in their system, but they have persistent inflammation of their heart tissue, called myocarditis.
“Inflamed heart muscle doesn’t work as well as normal heart muscle. It reduces your ability to exert yourself and do the things you did before,” Pathof said. “We have people for months now have had this persistent inflammation in the heart and we don’t know if it’s going to go away or not.”
He said one of the most disconcerting things for patients is not only do they have to battle COVID-19, but they have to deal with the lingering effects on their body.
“The best answer we can give them is we don’t know. It might, but it might not. The virus is so new, and we don’t have years of data and experience with it.”
Last week President Donald Trump was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after he and the first lady tested positive for COVID-19. What does that tell you?
For the good of everyone, let’s #KeepCOVIDOut of Lake Mills.
