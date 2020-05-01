The Jefferson County Fire Chiefs Association this week has elected, in unison with participating town chairpersons, to cancel the burn ban in Jefferson County, effective today, May 1.
Residents are reminded that they need to follow their town’s notification policies and procedures for controlled burns prior to initiating any controlled burns.
The Jefferson County Fire Chiefs Association thanks the public for adhering to its request for this temporary burn ban.
The group appreciates persons’ cooperation and support of its efforts to keep its members and their families as safe as possible from COVID-19 exposures, by helping reduce their responses to spring bush burns that so often get out of control.
